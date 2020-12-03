5 whiskey-themed gifts to get someone you love this Christmas

Christmas may be just around the corner but we’ve got you covered if you’re looking for some gift inspiration.

Festive shopping can be tricky at the best of times, especially as there’s always one person who’s impossible to shop for! Still it doesn’t need to be a chore.

Luckily, Jameson have a wide selection of fantastic gifts for the whiskey lover in your life. We’ve looked through their Christmas gift selection to come up with a list that has something for everyone from whiskey purists to cocktail fans.

The gift set includes four 50ml bottles from the Jameson family and four stylish tasting glasses. They’ll also get an experience at the home of the world’s leading distillery tour, Jameson Distillery Bow St., Dublin, or at the place where every drop of Jameson is now made, Jameson Distillery Midleton in Cork. You can decide which one to give, depending on where they’re based.

Each experience includes a comparative whiskey tasting session to test their taste buds and a complimentary Jameson drink. If you’re lucky, you might get to tag along, with a 20pc discount also included for a plus one.

As well as giving them a chance to sample a tasty selection of Jameson whiskeys and a neat set of glasses for their collection, they’ll also have a fantastic whiskey experience to look forward to in the future. We’ll all be in the mood for some activities and experiences when the current restrictions end!

Price: €45

Expand Close Irish Distillers Ltd - Pernod Ri / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp

If you’re buying a present for a discerning whiskey drinker, they’ll love the Redbreast Reward Bundle. It comes with a 700ml bottle of Redbreast 12 Year Old, the whiskey lover’s whiskey and one of the most decorated Irish whiskeys on the market. It’s regarded as the epitome of the traditional single pot still whiskey.

This bottle will have a personal engraving to make it extra special and it comes with two exclusive Redbreast glasses that cannot be bought separately. It also comes with a 20pc discount for a Jameson Distillery Experience that they can enjoy in the new year.

Price: €85

Expand Close Irish Distillers Ltd - Pernod Ri / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp

With the pubs and nightclubs closed, making a delicious cocktail at home is one way to mix it up on a Friday or Saturday night. If you have a budding mixologist in your life, they’ll love this Jameson gift set.

The Jameson cocktail kit includes a Boston shaker with two tins, hawthorn strainer, bar spoon, wooden muddler and a Jameson branded jigger (50ml/25ml). It’s a quality kit that includes everything they’ll need to make the perfect cocktail from the comfort of their own home.

The gift set is also location specific, with a ticket for the Jameson Cocktail Making Class and a 20pc discount for a plus one at Jameson Distillery Bow St., or a ticket for the Jameson Distillery Experience at Jameson Distillery Midleton, Cork, including two cocktails at the bar after the tour. What’s not to love?

Price: €90

If the person you’re buying for is a craft beer aficionado as well as a whiskey lover, here’s an option that can tick both boxes. This gift set combines the tastes of whiskey and craft beer with two bottles from the Caskmates series, which ages the whiskey in IPA or stout barrels to infuse them with additional flavour.

There’s a Jameson Stout Edition and a Jameson IPA edition to try so they can decide whether they prefer the sweet, milk chocolate finish of the Stout Edition or the hoppy, floral notes of the IPA Edition. It also comes with a specially-engraved hip flask and two Jameson tumblers so they can share a glass of their favourite Caskmates with a friend.

Price: €115

Any whiskey fan will love this set, the star of which is a bottle of Jameson Black Barrel with its trademark toffee, fudge notes and rich, smooth finish. This is a complex whiskey blend that combines pot still and grain Irish whiskey, maturing them in charred American bourbon barrels and Spanish sherry barrels for extra flavour.

The set also includes two engraved Jameson Black Barrel tumblers and an engraved Jameson Black Barrel hip flask, so you can give your gift a personalised touch. It even includes a set of handcrafted Connemara marble whiskey stones. It’s everything a whiskey fanatic will need to enjoy a glass of this acclaimed whiskey.

Price: €145

For these gift sets and more, visit the Jameson website.

Enjoy Jameson sensibly. Visit drinkaware.ie

Sponsored by