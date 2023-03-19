5 top tips for looking after your teeth this Easter

With Easter just around the corner, that means another holiday which may include some sugary treats.

Here, Kreativ Dental Clinic in Budapest, Hungary, shares some tips to help you protect your teeth throughout the Easter season and beyond.

Have your chocolate and eat it too!

For many, Easter involves munching on some tasty chocolate eggs. However, chocolate is filled with sugar, and when you intake high doses of sugar into the mouth, these support bacteria growth and plaque, and contribute to gum disease. Overindulgence in sugar can also lead to cavities.

The World Health Organisation recommends adults keep their intake of sugar to below 12 teaspoons daily. And did you know that one standard chocolate bar could have about five teaspoons of sugar content? We’re not saying don’t indulge in Easter eggs during the holiday, but be mindful of how much you consume.

Perhaps limit yourself to your favourite chocolate, rather than having three or four different types of eggs. And you could even consider low-sugar chocolate alternatives.

According to studies, dark chocolate (at least 70pc cocoa) is rich in antioxidants and contains less sugar than milk or white chocolate, so it will be less damaging to your teeth.

Brush after eating sweet treats

After eating, sugar and acid remain in your mouth. It’s advised to brush your teeth at least 30-60 minutes after eating, as brushing too soon after eating sugary or acidic foods can damage the enamel.

That’s because your tooth enamel is softer while it is under attack from the acids in your mouth. So waiting a bit can help your enamel to harden.

Practise good oral hygiene

As always, your teeth should be brushed using fluoride toothpaste at least twice a day for about two minutes to help keep them, and your mouth, healthy. Be sure that you are brushing your teeth gently, with a soft-bristled toothbrush.

It’s also important to floss daily and use mouthwash after brushing. And always go to bed with clean teeth to help protect them against plaque build-up and reduce the effects of a dry mouth. Your mouth doesn’t produce as much saliva when you’re sleeping, so this makes it a breeding ground for bacteria. So brush before sleeping!

Eat chocolate at meal times!

Don’t have chocolate for your dinner, but consider having your Easter egg right after your meal, rather than between mealtimes.

This is because a mouth which is already producing saliva will do a better job of fighting off the acid attack. Saliva helps to neutralise the acids and wash away bits of food.

Visit the dental experts

It’s important for everyone to schedule regular dental check-ups and cleaning, but have you been experiencing issues with your teeth for quite a while now?

Perhaps you dislike the appearance of your teeth, or maybe you find it difficult to chew your food properly. Whatever your dental problem, have you ever considered doing something about it and travelling for dental treatment?

The thought of visiting a dentist in Ireland can be off-putting, particularly with extortionate prices. On average, a single dental implant can cost from €1,500 in Ireland. However, at Kreativ Dental Clinic a single dental implant starts from €680.

Mary Flanagan became the Irish representative at Kreativ Dental Clinic, after her own experience there was a success. When she first started thinking about dental treatment, she was quoted up to €60,000 for treatment in Ireland.

But when she travelled to Budapest, she ended up having eight implants and 26 porcelain crowns fitted at the much lower price of €12,000, plus €400 for her flights.

The initial consultation and X-ray were free, and the clinic also provides free accommodation for the first night in Budapest and free transfers from and to the airport.

“Kreativ Dental Clinic provides a breakdown of everything and has a team of specialists that have been working at the clinic since its inception,” says Mary. “We also provide aftercare in Ireland, should there be any issue following treatment.”

The clinic provides a range of treatment options, including dental implants, tooth whitening, root canal treatment and periodontal surgery.

Expand Close Mary Flanagan Irish Representative of Kreativ Dental Clinic Budapest / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mary Flanagan Irish Representative of Kreativ Dental Clinic Budapest

New beginnings

Easter is known as a time of new beginnings and fresh starts – a great opportunity to focus on your dental health.

Mary Flanagan says, “If you’re unhappy with your teeth, you have nothing to lose by visiting Kreativ Dental Clinic and attending a free consultation. You’re never put under pressure to go ahead with any treatment. It’s up to you after the consultation whether you want to go ahead or not.

“You can get flights to Budapest that are inexpensive, depending on when you book. The earlier you book a flight, the better. But do make sure there is an appointment slot available at the clinic first.”

You can even combine your visit to Kreativ Dental with a trip exploring beautiful Budapest. A perfect Easter getaway!

For more information, visit kreativdentalclinic.eu, call Mary at (086) 029 9998 or email mary@kreativdentalclinic.eu.

Sponsored by