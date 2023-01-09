5 tips to keep yourself protected while shopping online

Whether you’re on your morning commute or enjoying the comforts of home, shopping online can be both a quick and easy way to find exactly what you need.

There are some risks to navigating the digital world, just as there are in the physical world. It’s always worth finding ways you can try to protect yourself from those risks.

Below you will find some simple and practical tips to help in this regard. By becoming more aware of what to look out for and bearing a few things in mind, you can start to feel more comfortable and confident in shopping online.

1. Check the site

It’s always worth taking the time to look at the website you are considering purchasing from. There are a few ways for you to identify potentially fraudulent sites, and it often comes down to simply paying attention to the signs in front of you

The URL of the page you’re looking at will sometimes give you a few clues as to the seller’s authenticity. A website that has HTTPS at the start of the address is a good sign, as is the presence of a padlock icon.

It’s also worth looking out for other signs, such as any typos in the brand name. Checking reviews on an independent consumer or expert review site is a great idea as well, so you can get a better feel for other customers’ experiences.

2. Avoid the bait

Fraudsters are becoming cleverer in the way they operate. Creating a sense of urgency or offering you an incredibly tempting deal are common methods of trying to get your guard down, so be sure to avoid any suspicious asks.

Unexpected calls or emails that urgently ask for a money transfer, financial information or other personal details should be treated with caution. Most financial institutions or government bodies won’t ask for such details out of the blue, so bear that in mind if you are suspicious about the source.

For example, if you receive an email from a well-known company that you may well have dealt with before, always try to confirm its authenticity. If an offer seems too good to be true or if something is arousing your suspicion, it could be best to ignore that email and call the company directly on someone else’s phone.

3. Protect your data

It’s always advisable to make use of any and all security features at your disposal. From facial recognition and fingerprint scanners on your smartphone to two-factor authentication on social media, they all play a major role in keeping your data protected.

Avoiding easily-guessed or repetitive passwords is key, as is ensuring that you don’t share them with anyone else. As well as that, sensitive documents like receipts and bills should be stored or disposed of securely to keep your personal information safe.

4. Understand the support available

How you pay matters. Whatever your payment method of choice, always try to find out what protections it offers you by default.

Prevention is better than cure when it comes to shopping safely online. It’s always advisable that you take pro-active steps such as those mentioned earlier, but there can sometimes be security features in place for your protection.

For example, Visa’s Zero Liability policy provides protection for unauthorised or fraudulent transactions online*., Visa's Zero Liability policy can help make you feel more confident shopping online.

5. Keep on top of your statements

It’s important to know how to spot unusual transactions. Checking your bank statements often for anything irregular is not only advisable, but can easily be done online or on your mobile app.

Contacting your bank in the case of you spotting something unusual will not only help you deal with any issues that might come up, but it should also put your mind at ease if it’s a false alarm.

If something does strike you as suspicious, it’s important to act quickly. Unauthorized transactions that are covered by Visa's Zero Liability Policy* can quickly be investigated by your bank once reported, so issues get resolved as quickly as possible.

Click here to learn more about how Visa proactively protects you when you shop online.

* Visa’s Zero Liability policy does not apply to certain commercial card and anonymous prepaid card transactions or transactions not processed by Visa. Cardholders must use care in protecting their card and notify their issuing financial institution immediately of any unauthorized use. Contact your issuer for more detail.

