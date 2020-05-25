5 simple tips to keep you safe from online scams

“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure”- US founding father, Benjamin Franklin.

Scammers are becoming more and more sophisticated so how can you stay safe and protected when you’re online? We spoke to Ulster Bank’s community protection advisor Denise Cusack to discover some simple ways you can protect yourself from scammers.

“Scammers are clever and have become very sophisticated over the years,” says Denise Cusack. “They will try to use any situation to create urgency, such as the current COVID-19 crisis, which makes people fall for their tricks. They try their hardest to access your banking information or steal your identity.”

According to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), in 2019, an estimated 88pc of people were active internet users, with nearly eight-in-10 using the internet every single day. With this many people going online, there is a severe need for safety while surfing the web.

Being scammed can leave you seriously exposed. But rather than trying to fix the problem after it’s done and dusted and you’re left with woulda, coulda, shouldas, it’s better to prevent the issue from ever happening in the first place.

So, what are the five best ways you can protect yourself from being duped while online?

Do you know the website? If not, why are you there?

It might be tempting to click into www.freemoneyforall.com, but it’s likely not the most trustworthy of websites! Be extra vigilant and avoid websites you have never heard of before. If purchasing anything online, read reviews of the site or check with a friend or family member if they have used the site before.

“Never click on links in emails or texts that you have received out of the blue,” says Denise. “This is especially true when you are online shopping. Use sites you have used before and are known for being safe.”

But always use a secure form of payment such as your debit/credit card in every situation and be cautious if asked to send any money via direct payment. Purchases made with your card are protected if you don’t receive the goods or they arrive damaged. But these protections don’t extend to direct payments.

“A great guide to safe websites is sites which have the green padlock and HTTPS in the browser bar. This gives you extra peace of mind that it’s a secure website, as it means you are definitely connected to the website and the connection has not been intercepted.”

2. Antivirus is like a vaccine

Your computer, phone, or any other device connected to the internet is always going to be at risk if it lacks a good antivirus protection system. Think of it as a house without an alarm system, or going into the flu season without a vaccine.

“Having a good antivirus and firewalls on your devices works wonders,” says Denise. “And when your computer asks for updates, don’t ignore them. Keeping the system updated can help fight against malware.”

Ulster Bank and Malwarebytes formed a partnership to offer Malwarebytes Premium* to all Ulster Bank customers free-of-charge until May 2022. This protects your device by detecting and removing malware, and blocks scams phishing for your bank details and prevents contact with suspicious websites.

3. There are lots of supports out there

According to the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI), card fraud jumped to €12m in the first half of 2019. Around 80pc of this fraud involved online shopping. One way to be certain you are safe and sound when using your card is to use the supports available to you, which you may not know about.

“Ulster Bank have implemented strong customer authentication (SCA),” says Denise. “This is an added security measure which means you are asked to confirm your identity more often when you go to buy something online or when you use mobile banking. This just makes it absolutely certain that it’s you using your card.”

Another support which was made available by Ulster Bank during the Covid-19 pandemic is the Companion Card.** This is a more secure payment option for customers in vulnerable situations or in extended isolation who can’t get online.

These customers may have to rely on another person to purchase essential goods, but this means entrusting their bank account and savings to another person. This debit card can be topped up over the phone by up to €120 every five days and given to a trusted person or carer to enable them to make purchases on their behalf.

“It’s a separate account linked with the existing account, but it has its own card number and PIN. This gives customers added security over their finances without being made vulnerable to others.”

4. Use strong passwords to stop scammers in their tracks

It’s the oldest trick in the book to avoid being scammed, but it is still one of the best ways to stay safe - choose a strong password for your accounts.

And try not to have any of the obvious passwords such as ‘password’ or ‘1234’. You’re not even trying if you have one of these! A strong password should contain a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters, as well as numbers and symbols.

Surprisingly, a 2019 online security survey by Google found that 65pc of people use the same password for multiple, or all their accounts. This means that if a scammer found out the password for just one of your accounts, they can then gain access to everything you do online. This is why it’s vital you keep it strong.

5. Use common sense

One of the simplest ways to protect yourself is to be cautious about where and how you access your information.

“Never log in to personal apps, such as your mobile banking app, when you’re on public Wi-Fi, as it’s not a secure network,” says Denise. “Think about where emails or texts are coming from and never click on a link if you don’t fully trust the sender.”

And if someone claiming to be your bank asks you to move any money, it’s not a trustworthy person.

“The bank would never ask you to move your money to a safe account. If you receive such a request, you should decline it immediately and contact the bank on a number you trust.”

Denise says that Ulster Bank have launched the Friends Against Scams initiative which aims to prevent people from becoming victims of scams.

“This helps protect you from the emotional and financial impact by being able to spot a potential scam, report it and talk it through with friends, family, and a community at events to share your knowledge. We’ve seen a lot of success from this as people have become much more aware and educated about the risks.”

To find out more information about how Ulster Bank’s supports can help you, visit the Ulster Bank website.

*To get Malwarebytes Premium, you must be a customer of Ulster Bank and registered for Anytime Banking to be eligible for this offer.

Malwarebytes Premium can be used on Windows, Mac, Chromebook, Android, and iOS devices.

**Eligibility criteria and limits apply. Not available for online purchases.

Ulster Bank Ireland DAC is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland

