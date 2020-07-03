5 reasons to make The Lodge at Ashford Castle your first post-lockdown getaway

After months of inactivity or even cancelled holidays, we all deserve a special getaway to blow away those lockdown cobwebs.

Overseas trips may be off the cards but if you’re looking for inspired ideas that are closer to home, you’ll love The Lodge at Ashford Castle. Steeped in history and located just outside Cong in Co Mayo, The Lodge was originally the home of Ashford Castle’s estate manager when the Guinness family owned the Ashford Estate.

Dating back to 1865, this historic retreat combines luxury accommodation with the sort of breathtaking natural beauty that you can only find in the West of Ireland. Whether you’re looking for a romantic escape or a relaxing break with your family, it’s a chance to recharge your batteries while soaking up the peaceful surroundings.

After months of exhausting all the options in your local area, this is the perfect place to enjoy a weekend break or an extended holiday that you’ll never forget.

1. The country house setting

What better way to forget about the monotony of lockdown than with a little bit of luxury? And a stay at The Lodge is all about luxury. At The Lodge, each spacious room is beautifully furnished and decked out with the latest technology. Even a quiet night in will feel like a special occasion when you’re staying in a place that’s steeped in history and class. After a day of exploring or relaxation, you can look forward to dozing off in a super king bed with goose down duvets and pillows.

2. The idyllic surrounds

One of the biggest attractions of The Lodge is the chance to explore the magnificent 350-acre estate of Ashford Castle on the banks of Lough Corrib. The sprawling estate grounds, ancient woods and wild charms of this natural paradise make it a great place for a walk, a hike or a bike ride. The estate’s formal attractions - like the beautiful walled garden, the main Parterre gardens, the Terraced Walk or the Broad Walk – are just as impressive.

It’s also the perfect base if you want to get out and see what else the local area has to offer. History buffs will love Cong Abbey, film fans can check out The Quiet Man Museum or you can seek out hidden gems like Pigeon Hole Cave.

3. Get a 20pc reopening discount on your stay

There’s never been a better time to take a trip to The Lodge, with a 20pc reopening discount currently available on its bed and breakfast rates. You can book now and pay later so make sure you don’t miss out on this great opportunity to see this famous destination for yourself.

For families, being able to let your little ones run around and enjoy the wide-open spaces will be the perfect antidote to all those months inside. Plus, you’ll have everything you need on-site so that takes the stress out of any visit. This is also a pet-friendly hotel so the entire family can enjoy a visit to The Lodge – even the furrier members!

4. Fantastic food at The Lodge

One of the great joys of any trip is having a meal that you’ll want to tell all your friends about. The Quay Bar and Brasserie serves up imaginative and contemporary Irish cuisine in a relaxing atmosphere. Make sure you sample one of their delicious cocktails. Executive chef at Wilde’s Restaurant, Johnathan Keane, was named Best Chef in Ireland 2019 by the Good Eating Guide so you can look forward to some culinary delights when you stay.

5. The outdoor activities

If you’ve been dreaming of active adventures during lockdown, this is the place for you. From tennis and golf to archery and clay pigeon shooting, there are no shortage of activities on site. You can even have a go at tree-climbing, ziplining or even some falconry.

Its lakeside location makes it an ideal spot to try your hand at stand up paddle boarding or kayaking and there are some wonderful hiking trails if you love a ramble. Alternatively, you can take a cruise, go on a boat trip or enjoy a spot of fishing if you fancy a less strenuous option.

Book your stay at The Lodge at Ashford Castle.

