5 reasons to consider finding a new home in Ashford, County Wicklow

Resting right by the coast and just a stone’s throw from Wicklow town, it’s easy to see why so many people are looking to make Ashford their home.

When you’re on the lookout for a prospective home, be it your first or your fifth, the surrounding area is just as important as anything else. You want to find a community that not only ticks off all the right boxes in terms of your practical day-to-day needs, but you also likely want a community worth becoming a part of.

It doesn’t take long to see why Ashford ticks off a lot of boxes for so many people, as its location beside the sea with easy access to the motorway makes it a fantastic place to call home. That’s before you get into some of the other reasons why it is such a good choice, of which there are many.

If you’re already searching for a home in the area, Ashford’s latest development is Ushers Glen, with a series of brand-new A-rated homes soon to be up for grabs. To find out more about this exciting development, visit the Glenveagh Homes website here.

If however you are still on the fence about where you want to make your home, we’ve put together a few reasons why you should consider Ashford as one of your options.

Nature on your doorstep

If your idea of a perfect Saturday afternoon involves spending as much time as possible outdoors, Ashford could be the ideal place to call home. Not only do you have Wicklow’s spectacular woods, mountains and lakes on one side of you, but you also have the stunning east coast resting on the other.

Diamond Hill is only a short drive away, as are other spots like Glendalough, Devil’s Glen Waterfall and Mount Usher Gardens. If you want to find a place that will encourage the entire family to get out there and explore, you won’t need to look much further.

Something for the entire family

Everyone in the family is bound to have their own preferred pastimes, and you’ll have plenty to choose from by making Ashford your new home. From Ashford Rovers football team and Ashford GAA club to equestrian centres and the Irish School of Landscape Painting, you can easily find a new passion or reignite an old one.

It’s a fantastic location for families that like to head off for the day in search of something different. Be it Clara Lara Funpark, a trip to Black Castle on the Wicklow Coast or the National Botanic Gardens in Kilmacurragh, you’ll find something for everyone.

Food for thought

After a day of exploring everything the surrounding area has to offer, there is nothing better than finding somewhere that serves up some great food. Ashford is packed to the rafters with great restaurants, from traditional Irish fare to delicious food from all over the world, your taste buds certainly won’t go wanting.

Here are some great restaurants in and around Ashford:

Chester Beatty Inn : Gastropub with great selection of classic and international dishes.

: Gastropub with great selection of classic and international dishes. The Hen & Hog : Boutique deli with locally sourced foods.

: Boutique deli with locally sourced foods. The WoodPecker : Bar & restaurant with large beer garden and jam-packed menu.

: Bar & restaurant with large beer garden and jam-packed menu. Pizza This : Delicious wood fired pizzas, located just a few minutes away in Rathnew.

: Delicious wood fired pizzas, located just a few minutes away in Rathnew. The Green Bean: Coffee trailer with beautiful freshly baked breads and pastries.

Location, location, location

Ireland might not be the biggest country, but finding somewhere that keeps you well connected is crucial. The M11 right on your doorstep in Ashford, giving you easy access to the capital (the M50 is only 30 minutes away) or a chance to head the other direction for a trip to the sunny southeast.

As well as having a regional bus service in Ashford, Wicklow train station is also only a few minutes away and Greystones is easy accessible as well. Whether you’re looking to commute to work or simply make the most of your time off by heading off somewhere, it’s certainly easy to go from A to B.

It’s only going to get better

There’s a good chance that if you were to ask people living in Ashford what they like the most about living there, they would mention how it’s got the best of both worlds. While its stunning natural surroundings make it easy to escape the busyness of everyday life, the town’s location and size also makes life easy from day to day as well.

It’s certainly on the up, and as new developments come in and more people continue to make it their home the already strong sense of community will only get stronger.

Ashford’s newest development, Ushers Glen, is a new collection of A-Rated energy efficient 2, 3 and 4 bed family homes on the edge of the idyllic village. The bright, open-plan homes are finished to the highest possible standard.

