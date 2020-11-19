5 alternative Christmas gift ideas from Irish social enterprises

Christmas shopping in the year 2020 is a very different proposition to previous years, as more and more of us turn online as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Without the frenzy of queues and crowds, we have more time to think about our gift ideas and if we can make the world a better place while we’re at it, all the better. This Christmas, more than any other, supporting local businesses is crucial as the stark realities of the pandemic continue to hit home.

Rethink Ireland are supporting innovative social enterprises to grow and scale through their Social Enterprise Development Fund. Social enterprises are organisations who are focused on addressing social issues. They generate income through trading (either goods or services), investing the profits they make in furthering their social mission. They are governed in a way that is fully open and accountable.

Rethink Ireland has been supporting social enterprises across Ireland since 2018, in partnership with Local Authorities Ireland and funded by IPB Insurance and the Department of Rural and Community Development via the Dormant Accounts Fund. The Fund has already supported 71 organisations with funding, critical business supports and an Accelerator Programme.

Buying directly from these organisations is a win-win – you get to spread some Christmas joy with a number of cracking gift ideas, do some good, and help to keep these pivotal ventures afloat. All of the money they make is used to grow what they do so that they can reach the people in society who need their help most.

Money spent in one of these five social enterprises will make a real difference to people’s lives across Ireland.

1. A GROWbox from Grow It Yourself

Grow It Yourself, or GIY, is a social enterprise that looks to address the challenges of diet-related illnesses due to a lack of understanding and connection to healthy food. Their GROWbox is the perfect gift for someone who has taken to growing their own food during the pandemic, or has even expressed an interest in doing so.

How does it work?

GROWbox is a range of one-off and subscription growing kits from GIY, including seeds and all the equipment you need to start growing. By buying someone a subscription or even just a kit, you’ll be helping a company that is looking to make Ireland a far healthier place.

2. A gift from Sensational Kids’ ‘Play & Learn’ Online Shop

Sensational Kids provides affordable and accessible early intervention services for children with additional needs across the country. This is an organisation that has helped thousands of children through subsidised speech and language therapy, occupational therapy and play therapy.

It is hoped that Sensational Kids, through supports like the Rethink Ireland Growth Fund, will be able to provide 12,000 therapy supports to more than 2,000 children in 2021, and their online shop sends 100pc of its profits back to subsidise those supports.

They sell everything from jigsaws, to moonbeam lights, to space projectors and ice cream counters. You’ll pretend you’re buying something here for the small person in your life, but it will really be for you.

3. Books from the Irish Seed Savers store

Based in Scariff in County Clare, Irish Seed Savers Association was set up to create a central store of rare, native and heritage vegetable seed and apple trees, where none previously existed. They research, gather, grow, and protect these collections on their organic farm and make them available for both home and community growing.

For all budding and experienced gardeners in your life, gifting an annual supportership gives them free seeds from Irish Seed Savers heritage vegetable seed collection, discounts on the apple trees and gardening workshops, and free entry to their heritage gardens and orchards in Scariff, east County Clare. This gift lasts all year long to bring tips, seeds, and much more for gardeners to enjoy, as well as supporting biodiversity conservation for present and future generations.

4. Move away from disposable plastic with Refill Ireland

Refill Ireland is an organisation that examines the environmental impact of single use plastic bottles, and they want to see Ireland become a fully refillable country as soon as possible. The goal of the project is to provide widespread access to drinking water in public areas in Ireland, as well as providing a zero waste service for the likes of runs, fairs, sports days and more.

Check out Refill Ireland’s online store for a number of great stocking-filler options, from organic sports bottles (made from renewable sugar cane) to stainless steel refill bottles.

5. Stocking fillers from the We Make Good collection

You may have recently seen We Make Good, who support the growth and prosperity of people who have been through addiction or imprisonment, on The Late Late Show.

This is an enterprise that’s making a real difference, helping to develop the hidden talents of people who have faced serious social challenges in their lives. By creating employment, We Make Good help not only the makers themselves, but their families and communities too.

The We Make Good collection features everything from masks, to candles, to key chains and cuddly kids’ toys. There’s something for everyone and every single sale goes to developing the skills of people who are seeking a better life.

Please support a social enterprise in your community this Christmas. You can do this by buying from their online shop or donating to their cause! Rethink Ireland have created a list of social enterprises that you can support. Visit the Rethink website to find out more.

Sponsored by