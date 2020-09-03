4 multivitamin myths that you need to stop believing

When it comes to multivitamins, there are a lot of common myths and misconceptions out there. It can be hard to know who to trust and what advice to believe.

But when it comes to your health, it is so important that you know all the facts.

So, in order to find out the truth, we decided to speak to respected dietician Orla Walsh. Here are some of the multivitamin myths that you need to stop believing today.

Myth: It’s easy to get all the vitamins and minerals that we need from our food

Unfortunately, many people struggle to get enough vitamins and minerals from their diet.

"It would be great if we could get everything through food but studies suggest that we cannot,"explains Orla. "Even when you look at the consumption of important foods, one in three Irish people don’t eat fish. If you think about the important nutrients that are contained within fish such as iodine, vitamin D, and omega 3, not eating fish can lead to nutritional gaps in the diet."

"In Ireland, a lot of people should be taking vitamin D and a lot of women should to be taking folic acid," she states. "Some women also need to be taking iron and others need to be wary of iodine intake, especially at child-bearing age."

Myth: Taking a multivitamin can make up for a poor diet

You should always strive to have a balanced, varied diet. While multivitamins can help to fill in nutritional gaps, it is still very important to eat a wide variety of nutritious food.

"Following a healthy, varied diet is necessary but supplements can compliment it," explains Orla. "Multivitamins and minerals supplement a good diet, they certainly can not make up for a bad diet."

Myth: Multivitamins will make me feel instantly amazing

Multivitamins are not magic pills. They will not change your health overnight. Instead, they can be beneficial in the long term.

"A lot of the time when you fill in a nutritional gap within the body, you might not feel any different from week to week or month to month. However, in some respects, taking supplements can be a long game," Orla states.

"For example, if you take vitamin D, it might help prevent osteoporosis later in life. You won’t be able to feel that immediately and you won’t even be able to appreciate that in the long term but that doesn’t mean it’s not happening. It’s a precaution."

Myth: All multivitamins are the same

All supplements are not created equal, which is why you should do your research before purchasing.

"It’s important that you choose a supplement from a well-respected company that doesn’t provide hyper doses of vitamins and minerals," she explains. "It’s dangerous if we consume too much of certain vitamins or minerals, so, when people are choosing a multivitamin, it’s important that they choose one that doesn’t give them excessive doses."

