10 reasons why IT Sligo is the perfect college for you

Choosing the right college for you is about so much more than just picking a course and hoping for the best.

Your college years are a combination of education, self-development and life experience so you’ll want to spend them in a place that you’ll love for the duration of your course. It’s about finding a home away from home, making new friends and doing a course that you’ll really enjoy.

That’s why the award-winning Institute of Technology Sligo ticks all the boxes. It offers everything from level 6 Higher Certificate Awards to Level 10 PhD at a single 72-acre campus on the edge of Sligo town. Not only can students enjoy the bustling attractions of the town but there is everything from world class surfing spots to wild, unspoilt countryside on its doorstep.

Here’s why IT Sligo is the perfect college for you.

1. Top class lecturers and courses

College may be about more than just learning but IT Sligo gives you the chance to learn from the best in their field. Its passionate, engaging lecturers combine academic theory with industry experience in their lessons. IT Sligo is ranked 1st in Ireland for student to lecture ratio across all universities and Institutes of Technology by the Good University Guide 2020, ensuring students get the time and attention they need.

It operates at a university level and it will become a Technological University in 2022. Most programmes offer added value like professional accreditation, work experience or pathways into post-college careers. With a 96pc employability rate, students leave IT Sligo ready for the world of work.

2. Great facilities

The college was ranked third highest across all universities and Institutes of Technology for its investment in facilities by the Good University Guide 2020. It invests heavily in state-of-the-art facilities like industry-spec computer, science and engineering labs as well as quality teaching spaces, spending €60million over the last decade.

The latest addition is a new Creative Hub for its Art, Design and Architecture students, which will open this September. There’s also a three-storey library, a student support building, chill out zones, study zones and five subsidised cafes and restaurants on campus to cater for modern student needs.

3. A real sense of community

IT Sligo is the sort of college where you’ll get to know your lecturers almost as well as your classmates. There are over 70 sports clubs and societies so there’s always something to do on campus or some activities taking place. Whether you’re into sport, music, art exhibitions or debates, you’ll find your tribe at IT Sligo.

It’s a far cry from some of the bigger colleges, where you can sometimes feel like you’re just another face in the crowd. The award-winning Student Union help to support the welfare of students and run campus watch initiatives throughout the year.

4. A lively town atmosphere

Another attraction of going here is the chance to live and study in Sligo, a town that has everything you’ll need but with a more relaxed lifestyle than its city counterparts. It’s a safe, friendly, lively town where the students and the locals mix freely.

As you’d expect from somewhere in Yeats County, Sligo has a thriving cultural scene, but you’ll also find great eateries, cafes and bars in town. It’s home to artists, writers, digital creators and filmmakers as well as exciting new enterprises in technology and food tourism.

5. A safe place to study despite Covid-19

Co Sligo has one of the lowest rates of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country but IT Sligo has taken active steps to protect the health and wellbeing of students when they return in September. The college is working towards a blended learning approach, providing on-campus delivery where it is safe to do so.

Student village accommodation providers are increasing broadband capacity by up to 400pc to ensure that students can access remote lectures from any location. They are also including the provision of hand sanitisers in each property and will use fogging machines to decontaminate textiles and hard surfaces. They are being extremely flexible by not charging deposits for booking and offering shorter contracts.

6. A natural wonderland on your doorstep

One of the advantages of studying along the Wild Atlantic Way is the wealth of natural amenities and scenic destinations on offer. From surfing at Mullaghmore or Strandhill to camping at Lough Gill or hiking Benbulbin, the surrounding countryside is an adventure playground that’s just waiting to be explored.

Its dramatic coastal scenery makes it an ideal spot for road trips with friends or outdoor pursuits when you need a well-deserved break from the books. The S1 and S2 bus routes from campus also make it easy to reach popular hotspots like Strandhill or Rosses Point.

7. On campus accommodation

There are seven purpose-built student accommodation villages at IT Sligo, all self-catering and within one to 12 minutes’ walk from the campus. The villages are lively, fun places where you’ll meet lifelong friends and make memories that will last a lifetime. Some villages offer smart TVs, high speed wifi, and some even offer Netflix. The Student Union can help students find the perfect accommodation option to match their needs.

8. Lots of accommodation options

The student accommodation villages are super convenient but there are other options available. The town also has plenty of digs accommodation on offer or you can privately rent out a room in a shared house or with friends. In Sligo, you’ll be a world away from the soaring rents and the accommodation crises you’ll find in bigger cities.

9. A lower cost of living

One of the biggest college expenses is rent but student accommodation is a lot more affordable in Sligo than in other student towns or cities. It starts at €56 for a twin room or €63 for a single room per week in the student accommodation villages, compared to a starting cost of €158 per week in some Dublin colleges. That’s a big different over a college term.

The cost of simple things like groceries, gyms, taxis, eating out or even a pint is also lower in Sligo than it is in major cities. So your Euro will go much further, which is good news for students.

10. Travelling home is easy

You may be having too much fun to think about home, but you’ll need to get that laundry done eventually! As the largest urban centre in the North West, Sligo well-connected with a road, rail and air infrastructure and it’s just two and a half hours drive from Dublin. Most buses stop at the college campus on Friday, with return stops on Sundays.

For further information about IT Sligo, please visit their CAO hub where you will find all information needed for applying to IT Sligo or contact our School Liaison team on Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp or email. Their team are readily available to answer any questions you may have about IT Sligo.

Sponsored by