10 great Christmas gift ideas for the whole family

Your loved ones deserve the best. Which is why it is important that you find them the perfect gift this Christmas.

Whether you’re shopping for your mother, partner, uncle, sister or best friend, Independentshop.ie has Christmas gifts to suit all tastes and budgets. We’ve selected 10 of our favourites, each one is guaranteed to put a smile on their face!

For the music fan

Zennox Briefcase Turntable

Shopping for a music lover? This retro record player is sure to leave them impressed! Durable and lightweight with a cute suitcase-style exterior, it offers up crystal clear sound, so your loved one can take a trip down memory lane and rediscover their vinyl collection.

Price: €59.99

For the mixologist

Cooks Professional 10-Piece Cocktail Set with Recipe Book

After enduring 2020, we all deserve a drink or two! This 10-piece cocktail set, which includes a strainer and muddler, is a fantastic gift. The sturdy stainless steel design comes in two colours, gold and rose gold, and the addition of a recipe book means they will be able to master a margarita in no time!

Price: €36.99

For the hair guru

Beautiful You Wooden Hair Styling Station

The beautiful wooden styling station will look great on any dressing table and the cute compartments means that your loved one will never lose another bobbin or kirby grip ever again. We're sold!

Price: €34.99

For the budding chef

Cooks Professional 1000W Food Processor

A food processor makes a great Christmas gift for the budding chef in your life. Let this Cooks Professional one be their new go-to kitchen gadget. Powerful and fuss-free, this food workhorse can do it all, from grinding coffee beans to mixing dough.

Price: €64.99

For the stressed out shopper

Beautiful You Foot Spa and Massager

Show them how much you appreciate all of their hard work this Christmas, with the Beautiful You Foot Spa and Massager. Featuring four massage rollers, soothing vibration and a heating function, it is sure to become their go-to when they need a little me time.

Price: €34.99

For the movie fan

Retro Popcorn Maker

Movie night is about to get better with this delightful popcorn maker. Powerful and super easy to use, this vintage-style machine can make up to 19.5 litres of popcorn in just one hour. Whether they're having friends over for a movie marathon or a romantic night in on the couch, your loved one can enjoy warm, crunchy popcorn in a jiffy!

Price: €84.99

For the person who is always cold

Starry Night Heated Blanket

A modern take on the much-loved hot water bottle, these ultra cosy heated blankets are the perfect present for that person who is always cold. Made from super soft fleece and with a choice of three heat settings, they will be able to keep toasty on those cold winter evenings!

Price: €49.99

For the organisational wizzard

Cooks Professional 5-Piece Kitchen Set with Bamboo Lids

This chic set will brighten up any kitchen. Comprising of five durable containers with bamboo lids, your family member can keep their five essentials －coffee, bread, sugar, tea and biscuits － fresh and tasting their best!

Price: €41.99

For the winter walker

Harris Tweed Gloves

Ensure the man in your life will look cool while keeping warm this winter, with these gorgeous gloves. Made from supple leather and genuine Harris tweed, these beautifully-crafted gloves are the perfect choice for someone who likes going for long winter walks.

Price: €40.00

For the remote worker

Grecian Slipper

Snuggly slippers are a winter essential for everyone, but even more so this year when we’re spending most of it at home! These trendy slip-ons with their fleece lining and soft leather means they can stay cosy without compromising on style.

Price: €42.50

For more great deals on Christmas gifts, log on to Independentshop.ie. Order before 3pm on Friday December 18 to guarantee pre-Christmas delivery.

Sponsored by