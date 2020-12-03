The special lady in your life deserves the best. Whether you’re shopping for your mother, wife, daughter, sister or best friend.

Independentshop.ie has Christmas gifts to suit all tastes and budgets. We’ve selected 10 of our favourites, each one is guaranteed to put a smile on her face!

They’ll love organising their collection of hair accessories with this pretty styling station. The beautiful wooden finish will look great on her dressing table, and the cute compartments means she’ll never have to look for that stray bobbin or kirby grip again!

Price: €34.99

A food processor makes a great Christmas gift for the home chef in your life. Let this Cooks Professional one be her new go-to kitchen gadget. Powerful and fuss-free, this food workhorse can do it all, from grinding coffee beans to mixing dough.

Price: €64.99

Show her how much you appreciate all of her hard work this Christmas, with the Beautiful You Foot Spa and Massager. Featuring four massage rollers, soothing vibration and a heating function, it is sure to become her go-to when she needs a little me time.

Price: €34.99

Movie night is about to get better with this delightful popcorn maker. Powerful and super easy to use, this vintage-style machine can make up to 19.5 litres of popcorn in just one hour. Whether she’s having the girls over for a movie marathon, or a romantic night in on the couch, she can enjoy warm, crunchy popcorn in a jiffy!

Price: €84.99

A modern take on the much-loved hot water bottle, these ultra cosy heated blankets are the perfect present for any woman in your life. Made from super soft fleece and with a choice of three heat settings, she’ll be able to keep toasty on those cold winter evenings!

Price: €49.99

This chic set will brighten up any kitchen. Comprising of five durable containers with bamboo lids, she can keep her five essentials －coffee, bread, sugar, tea and biscuits － fresh and tasting their best!

Price: €41.99

If you have an essential oil lover on your Christmas gift list, this beautiful diffuser is a top choice! She can pop in her favourite oil and turn on the three-colour setting which will create the ultimate environment to destress and reinvigorate.

Price: €24.99

According to Feng Shui, flowing water brings wealth. While we can’t vouch for that, we can confirm that this showstopping four-tiered water feature will transform her garden and create the perfect setting to relax, unwind and soothe the soul!

Price: €249.99

After enduring 2020, she deserves a drink or two! This 10-piece cocktail set, which includes a strainer and muddler, is a fantastic gift. The sturdy stainless steel design comes in two colours, gold and rose gold, and the addition of a recipe book means she will be able to master her margarita in no time!

Price: €36.99

Shopping for a music lover? This retro record player is sure to leave her impressed! Durable and lightweight with a cute suitcase-style exterior, it offers up crystal clear sound, so she can take a trip down memory lane, rediscovering her vinyl collection.

Price: €59.99

For more great deals on Christmas gifts for her, log on to Independentshop.ie.

Sponsored by