10 Christmas presents that are perfect for the Liverpool FC fan in your life

When it comes to finding the right Christmas present, sometimes it’s best not to overcomplicate things. If someone you know is an avid Liverpool fan for example, you can rest assured that anything bearing that iconic Liver bird crest is a pretty safe bet.

Everything below is available in the Liverpool FC Retail stores. With pop-up shops all over Ireland and a dedicated store in Dublin’s Ilac Centre, find more Christmas ideas here.

Ahead of the Christmas season, some of Liverpool’s top players got together to celebrate their home, togetherness and unwavering belief. Featuring stars such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Missy Bo Kearns and Ian Rush , be sure to check out the latest video below!

With so Liverpool FC’s history being so deeply connected with the home stadium of Anfield, owning a piece of it is something a Reds fan is sure to appreciate. Enclosed in a 14x9 black wood frame, this authentic piece of a match-used goal net is truly something to treasure.

Relaxing on the couch is always so much more comfortable when you have a quality blanket. Machine washable and incredibly soft, this lovely throw would be the perfect addition to any Liverpool fan’s home.

With plenty of games to look forward to over the Christmas period, it’s only right that fans look festive for kick-off. Not only is this lovely Christmas jumper instantly recognisable with its Liver birds and deep red colour, but it’s perfectly comfy for watching the match!

Made using stainless steel and complete with an adjustable clip, this gorgeous watch is a timeless design. Whether it’s worn every day or kept for special occasions, it’s a gift that can be enjoyed for a long time to come.

The Jurgen Klopp era has brought about some incredible success, so it’s certainly worth having something that reminds you of that. Featuring images of the UEFA Champions League, Premier League and FIFA Club World Cup, this deserves pride of place on the wall.

Christmas simply wouldn’t be the same without board games, so what better way to enjoy a game of Monopoly than using one created for your favourite team? A classic board game with an Anfield twist, this is sure to put a smile on their face come Christmas morning.

So much of what makes Christmas so special comes from memories of years gone by, and football is often the same. Donning a classic jersey inspired by those worn by Kenny Dalglish’s side that won the league in the ‘89/90 season is a great way to bring it all back!

Speaking of the legendary Dalglish, few people have had as much impact on the club’s history as the Glaswegian. For any dedicated Liverpool fan, owning this authenticated image signed by the man himself would be a gift they would never forget.

The iconic song is as much a part of Liverpool’s history as anything else, and hearing “You’ll never walk alone” before every game always strikes a chord. Handmade with real glass, this gorgeous neon sign is a unique addition to any Red’s home.

Simple, stylish and comfortable, this lovely scarf is the perfect way to keep any Liverpool FC fan warm throughout the winter. Complete with a Liverbird crest and made from 100pc acrylic, it would make for a wonderful gift this Christmas.

With gifts on offer for everyone in the family, LFC Official Members and Season Ticket Holders also receive 10pc discount. Just in time for Black Friday, the Red Friday sale kicks off on Wednesday, 24 November.

Shoppers can buy online here, the Official Liverpool FC Store in the Ilac Shopping Centre, Dublin and from the Clubs seasonal pop-ups in the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, Cork and Limerick.

