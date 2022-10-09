10 adventures in South Africa you should add to your bucket list

From wine-tasting and meeting the locals, to going on a safari, we show you some incredible things to do on a visit to South Africa.

There’s no better time than now to visit South Africa. With December-March being the country’s summer months, escape the dreary, cold Irish weather and set forth on a journey-of-a-lifetime!

South Africa is filled with beautiful coastlines, beaches, wildlife, mountains, vineyards, food, history and much more. There really is something for all ages and interests. Here, we share just some of the adventures you can experience on a visit to South Africa…

1. Drive along the Garden Route

Extending from Mossel Bay in the Western Cape through to the Tsitsikamma forests in the Eastern Cape, the Garden Route is South Africa’s iconic 300km road trip.

The route treats visitors to outstanding coastal and mountain views, but there are also plenty of opportunities for activities along the way. From hiking to whale-watching tours, to exploring caves and deserted sandy beaches.

Ingram Casey, Founder of Escape+Explore, which runs privately guided experiences along the Garden Route, advises heading inland and not just sticking to the main coastal highway.

“Each small town from Montagu to Oudtshoorn can be missed in a blink of an eye as you drive past. However, if you take time to stop and explore a bit further, you’ll find yourself tasting port in South Africa’s port capital (Calitzdorp), sitting with Meerkats at sunrise (Oudtshoorn), or stand-up paddle boarding past antelope (Swellendam).

“All of these activities before you even get to the adventure hotspots of Knysna, Plettenberg, and Cape St Francis.”

2. Take a cable car up Table Mountain

The best views of Cape Town are seen from the top of the famous Table Mountain.

Visitors can opt to hike to the top of the 3,563-feet tall mountain., with various routes to choose from. However, a cable car ride is perhaps more suited for families, and those looking for a 360-degree aerial view of the city.

But don’t fear, the cable car ride is a gentle one and takes just five minutes to reach the mountain top – the scenic views are worth it. There’s also a restaurant at the top, so you can enjoy a meal or refreshments as you take it all in.

An adult return ticket is approximately R390 (€22) while a child return ticket is approximately R190 (€11), depending on if you’re travelling in the morning or afternoon. Fast track ‘Skip the Queue’ tickets are also available.

3. Join a local cooking class

South African cuisine is a fusion of many different cultural influences. For example, Cape Malay cuisine is a mix of traditional South African dishes, with Malaysian, or Eastern influences, and is unique to Cape Town.

One of the best ways to explore South Africa’s food culture is by joining a food tour, such as Cape Town Culinary Tours. These small tour experiences around Cape Town are designed to connect guests with unique, local foods, and the chefs who prepare them.

But if you really want to get hands-on and learn how to create a typical Cape Malay dish, then join a cooking class! Not only will you learn to make a traditional dish from scratch, but you’ll also discover the rich history of culinary dishes from a friendly local.

Bo-Kaap, an area with streets lined with bright and colourful houses in Cape Town, offers a range of cooking classes. Check out the Bo-Kaap Cooking Tour, which includes a culinary walking tour and practical lesson on how to cook like a real Cape Malay ‘Auntie’!

4. Go wine-tasting

South Africa is renowned for its wineries and vineyards, which combine fascinating history, beautiful landscapes and its top-quality wines. The Cape Winelands are, undoubtedly, one of South Africa’s most treasured attractions.

Elsje Erasmus, Tour Director and Founder of Cape Town Culinary Tours, says Franschhoek and Stellenbosch are hugely popular wine areas.

“Franschhoek is one of the oldest towns in the region and is home to centuries-old vineyards. Anthonij Rupert Wine Farm in Franschhoek is a must-visit; it has the Cape mountains as its backdrop and offers the most divine food and wine pairing experiences. Another favourite is Kanonkop Wine estate in Stellenbosch which is the heart of Pinotage, our beautiful and rich local red wine.”

Elsje adds, “Constantia is the closest wine-producing suburb outside Cape Town and has the oldest wine farms outside Europe and the Mediterranean. There’s Constantia Groot, Constantia Klein, Constantia Glen, and Eagles Nest wine farms, all of which are waiting to be explored.”

5. Walk along a beach surrounded by penguins

There are not many places in the world where you can walk along the beach and get up close to a colony of penguins.

At Boulders Beach, you can even swim with these wonderful creatures! Currently, the population of the African Penguin is estimated between 2,000-3,000 birds, but sadly, they have been classified as an endangered species.

Boulders Beach and its surrounding beaches form part of the Table Mountain National Park Marine Protected Area to ensure that the beaches are safe and clean, and the penguins are protected.

Boulders Beach is also a popular family-friendly swimming beach and a great place for a picnic.

6. Witness South Africa from a hot air balloon

A flight in a hot air balloon across South Africa is like nothing else you’ll have ever experienced. Floating high above the ground, you’ll take in outstanding landscapes against a beautiful sky backdrop, with hot air balloon rides typically beginning just before sunrise.

Some popular hot air balloon trips are in the Magaliesberg (near Johannesburg), in Oudtshoorn (in the Karoo), in the Drakensberg, and Natal Midlands (KwaZulu Natal).

Most hot air ballooning companies will even finish your ballooning experience with a champagne breakfast when you arrive back on the ground.

7. See the Big 5 on a safari

Whether you're a seasoned safari-goer or it's your first time, no South Africa holiday is complete without seeing the Big 5 on a safari – the lion, leopard, rhino, Cape buffalo, and elephant.

Storm Napier, Marketing and Communications Director, African Travel and Tourism Association (ATTA®), says, “The Big 5 are certainly a highlight, but we also have the Little 5 – elephant shrew, ant lion, rhinoceros beetle, buffalo weaver, and leopard tortoise.

“There’s also the Ugly 5 – hyena, marabou stork, vulture, warthog, and wildebeest! Not to mention, everything else from hospitable and friendly people, to delicious food, and scenery.”

South Africa is home to many private game reserves and national parks. Some of Storm’s top recommendations are Nambiti Private Game Reserve in KwaZulu Natal, Addo Elephant National Park in the Eastern Cape, Madikwe Game Reserve in the North West, Waterberg Game Park in Limpopo, and Pilanesberg National Park in the North West.

8. Visit a local Zulu community

The Zulu people are the largest ethnic group and nation in South Africa, living mainly in the province of KwaZulu-Natal.

Immerse yourself in Zulu culture and traditions by visiting an authentic village in KwaZulu-Natal, such as DumaZulu Traditional Village. You can watch the community perform their Zulu dance and maybe even learn a move or two, and watch the manufacturing of spears and shields, basket-weaving and beadwork.

The highlight of the visit will undoubtedly be staying overnight in a Zulu hut, tasting traditional food and beer, and mingling with the friendly locals.

9. Marvel at the Hole-in-the-Wall

The Hole-in-the-Wall at Coffee Bay in the Eastern Cape is an extraordinary natural archway, created by waves hitting against the sandstone.

There’s a strong sense of local culture in this area from the Xhosa people. They believe the arch is a gateway to the world of their ancestors. The site dates back 260 million years and is one of the most impressive landmarks along the South African coastline.

10. Visit Robben Island

To understand more about South Africa’s past and apartheid, the system of institutionalised racial segregation that existed in South Africa from 1948-1990s, plan a trip to Robben Island by ferry from Cape Town's V&A Waterfront.

Robben Island is where many political prisoners were sent during the apartheid era. This includes the former President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, who spent 18 years behind bars there. Today, former prisoners are now tour guides, giving you a detailed insight into life back then.

The prison is now a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the most important cultural sites in the country.

