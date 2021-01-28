TRAVEL involves all types of complications amid Covid-19 and AFL star Mark O'Connor found this out the hard when trying to return to Australia to resume training after an extended stint at home in Kerry.

O'Connor, an All-Ireland minor-winning captain with the Kingdom in 2015, wasted little time in making the long trip back to Dingle within days of Geelong's Grand Final defeat to Richmond last October, but journeying the other way wasn't nearly as smooth.

Having spent Christmas with his family, the 24-year-old tried to embark on the 17,500km trip Down Under to commence pre-season training with the Melbourne club, but he was met with plenty of road blocks in the middle of a global pandemic.

"It was really hard to get flights, some days they'd appear, you'd click into them and they'd disappear, and it was chopping and changing every day. Airlines were reluctant to put flights up, particularly out of England," O'Connor told afl.com.au.

"They'd cancel flights overnight so one day I spent about four hours looking. I eventually got a flight from Dublin to Heathrow (London), to Doha and onto Perth. It was pretty close to the point where I had to go back and still no flights were available, so I was getting pretty worried for a while."

Extensive paperwork was needed to gain access to Australia before immediately being ushered onto a bus and ferried to a nearby hotel which he called home, as well as his make-shift training base, for the next two weeks as he followed strict Covid regulations.

"They gave us our room number, no key, so when you get there, the door's open, there's security on every floor and you step inside your room and you can't open the door from there apart from collecting three meals a day," O'Connor said.

"I didn't have weights, but I had resistance bands and had a TRX, a thing you hang off a door and can do certain exercises off that. The club organised a treadmill for me so that came in day three or four which made it a lot easier.

"Then Joel Selwood and (strength and conditioning coach) John Leyden organised a Ross Faulkner footy, one you attach to your back and chest on an elastic band and it comes back quite quickly.

"It's great for the hands, to prepare them and keep the skills up and I smashed that in the last week. I also tried yoga, 20 to 30 minutes each afternoon which was nice and relaxing after running on the treadmill and doing leg work in the morning."

O'Connor would have been available to play for Kerry in the 2020 Munster SFC final had Peter Keane's men not suffered a shock semi-final defeat to Cork, but his focus has quickly turned to going one better with the Cats this year ahead of their season opener on March 20.

O'Connor is settled back in at Geelong having made the most of his 14-day quarantine and he bids to improve on a breakthrough AFL season which saw him secure a maiden top-10 best and fairest finish last year as he flies the Kerry flag far away from home.

