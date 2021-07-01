Women’s sports in line for €4m boost

LADIES football, camogie and other women’s sports are set to get a €4m Government boost today. Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers will this morning confirm additional funding for the Women in Sport programme, which is run by Sport Ireland. The funding covers a two-year period – 2021 and 2022 – to allow for more long-term planning and organisation, and represents a €1m increase. Meanwhile, the date for increasing attendance numbers from 200 to 500 at major venues has been brought forward by two days, facilitating greater crowds at championship matches this weekend. Initial optimism that the date would be moved to allow for greater numbers at this weekend’s provincial football and hurling games, as well as a raft of matches in the McDonagh, Ring, Rackard and Meagher Cups, was rebuffed after Tuesday’s Government announcement said attendances at those games – the majority of which will be played at venues with a capacity in excess of 5,000 – would remain capped at 200. But Minister Chambers announced yesterday morning the “small change” can now go ahead for GAA matches, ensuring a 150pc increase in attendances. The increase to 500 supporters, at venues with capacity of 5,000 or more, got the green light from Government with 200 being able to attend at other venues, a lift from the current 100. This will apply mainly to club games. Most counties were keen to see that date brought forward by some 48 hours, not for financial reasons but to facilitate a wider circle of family and friends of those who are involved with participating teams. On Monday evening, Leinster GAA got confirmation that 8,000 spectators would be allowed to attend their Leinster semi-final hurling double bill if it was switched to Croke Park as a pilot event. The Munster SHC semi-final between Cork and Limerick in Thurles (2,400) and the Connacht SFC semi-final between Roscommon and Galway in Dr Hyde Park (1,049) are other pilot events taking place this weekend.

