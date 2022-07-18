Women's Euro 2022 quarter-finals: All you need to know

Giulia Gwinn of Germany is challenged by Emma Koivisto and Natalia Kuikka of Finland during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group B match Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, England

The quarter-final pairings for the Women's Euro 2022 Championships have been finalised. Here's a lowdown on what's to come this week.

England v Spain – Wednesday July 20 (8.0)

After a record-breaking group stage, England are hot-favourites to reach the final on home soil.

The Lionesses beat Austria in the opener in front of a sold out Old Trafford, before smashing eight goals past Norway, and five past Northern Ireland.

The victory against Norway was the biggest in men’s and women’s Euros history, as star-striker Beth Mead netted a hat-trick. Mead is the tournament's top scorer with five and will look to add to that in Brighton on Wednesday.

If Spain are to cause an upset, they will have to do it without the key pair of Alexia Putellas and Jenni Hermoso, who are both injured.

Spain needed a last minute winner from Marta Cardona to reach the quarter-finals, after beating Finland and losing to Germany. Jorge Vilda’s side have not reached the semi-finals since 1997.

Germany v Austria – Thursday July 21 (8.0)

Eight-time winners Germany enjoyed a straightforward group stage, with three wins and three clean sheets.

They topped the group with a strong win against Spain, and beat 2017 runners-up Denmark 4-0. Alex Popp is Germany's top scorer with three, as they look to put their 2017 quarter-final exit behind them.

Austria face a mammoth task to reach a second consecutive semi-final. Irene Fuhrmann’s side were beaten by England in the opener but secured second place with wins over Northern Ireland and Norway.

Hoffenheim’s Nicola Billa will play a key role up front and won Austria’s Player of the Year last year.

Sweden v Belgium – Friday July 22 (8.0)

1984 winners Sweden secured second in Group C with a dominant 5-0 win over Portugal, after taking four points from their first two games.

Peter Gerhardsson’s side have only reached the semi-finals once since 2009, and will have to see off Belgium as they aim to end their 38 year wait.

Belgium secured a first ever quarter-final spot on Monday, as Tina De Daigny's strike was the difference against Italy.

The Belgians knew only a win would do to progress, having drawn to Iceland and lost to France earlier in the campaign.

The Red Flames qualified for their first major tournament at Euro 2017 but failed to make the knockout stages.

France v Netherlands – Saturday July 23 (8.0)

France have exited at this stage in the past three tournaments and will have to overcome the defending champions to break their duck.

Corinne Diacre’s side became the first side ever to score five in a Euros first-half, as they beat Italy in the opener. They topped the group with a 2-1 victory against Belgium, but drew 1-1 with Iceland on Monday.

Netherlands needed penalties to overcome France in the 2009 quarter-final. They topped the group with two wins and a draw but had vulnerable spells in each game.

The 2019 World Cup finalists lost their captain Sari Van Veenendaal to injury, though star striker Vivianne Miedema may return after testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

ON TV

England v Spain – Wednesday July 20 – RTÉ2/BBC1 (8.0)

Germany v Austria – Thursday July 21 – RTÉ2/BBC1 (8.0)

Sweden v Belgium – Friday July 22 – RTÉ2/BBC2 (8.0)

France v Netherlands – Saturday July 23 - RTÉ2/BBC1 (8.0)