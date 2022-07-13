Women’s Euro 2022 game of the day: Netherlands v Portugal

Portugal's Diana Gomes (second right) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Women's Euro 2022 Group C draw with Switzerland at Leigh Sports Village, Wigan

Reigning champions Netherlands take on Portugal in matchday two of Group C.

Both sides are looking for their first wins of the tournament in Manchester, after they each drew their opening games.

The Dutch made a solid start to Euro 2022 on Saturday, with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against favourites Sweden.

Jonna Andersson opened the scoring in the first-half for the Swedes. Jill Roord equalised shortly after the break as Dutch star Vivianne Miedema picked up player of the match.

The Netherlands will be without two key players on Wednesday though, as captain Sari van Veenendaal and centre-back Aniek Nouwen went off injured against Sweden.

Goalkeeper Van Veenendaal has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament with a shoulder injury.

Portugal, appearing at just their second ever major tournament, started their group opener disastrously, conceding twice in five minutes to Switzerland.

Strikes by Diana Gomes and Jessica Silva around the hour mark got Portugal back on level terms however.

Francisco Neto's side will be hoping to win their second ever Euros match, after beating Scotland 2-1 at Euro 2017.

In the other Group C clash today, Sweden face Switzerland in Sheffield, with both sides also looking for their first win of the tournament (kick-off 5.0).

Key stats

This is the first ever European Championship meeting between the sides. They have met twice previously in qualifying for the 2015 World Cup, with the Netherlands winning both games.

Key Players

Danielle van de Donk (Netherlands)

The Dutch winger was a key member of the team who triumphed at Euro 2017. The 30-year-old scored 36 goals in 66 appearances for PSV, before spending six seasons at Arsenal, where she lifted the Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Cup. Now at Lyon, van de Donk won the Women’s Champions League and French league title last season. She hit eight goals in Euro 2022 qualifying, including a hat-trick against Turkey.

Ana Borges (Portugal)

The 32-year-old could become the most-capped Portuguese player in history should she start on Wednesday. The forward had spells at Atletico Madrid and Chelsea before moving to Sporting Lisbon in 2017. She has represented Portugal 136 times since making her debut in 2009. This is her second Euros with Portugal, having made the squad in 2017 where they finished bottom of their group.

What they said

Mark Parsons, Netherlands coach: “They're going to be very difficult. Women's football (in the Netherlands) continues to rise, and you have to respect everyone. You have to be very focused and switched on, no complacency. We have to be at our best at every moment."

Portugal coach Francisco Neto: In these tournaments, with so few matches, every game and every point is invaluable. We have our way of playing and we're not going to change it. We have this group of players, and we wouldn't trade them for anything. The commitment and passion I saw from them as they enjoyed the (Switzerland) game was something I didn't feel so much in the past, which makes me a proud coach."

On TV

Sweden v Switzerland, RTÉ2/BBC 2, 5.0

Netherlands v Portugal, RTÉ2/BBC 2, 8.0