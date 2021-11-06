WNL round-up: Title race to go to the wire after Peamount held by DLR Waves while Shels beat Bohs

Rebecca Watkins of Peamount United in action against Aoife Brophy of DLR Waves during the SSE Airtricity Women's National League match between Peamount United and DLR Waves at PLR Park in Greenogue, Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

The 2021 SSE Airtricity Women's National League title race will go into the final round of games to crown a winner after Peamount United were held by DLR Waves.

A victory in PRL Park would have been enough for The Peas to retain the title, but they could not fight a way past the inspired Eve Badana in front of the TG4 cameras.

TG4 will be back in Greenogue on Saturday, November 13 as Peamount host Galway WFC, while second-placed Shelbourne take on third-placed Wexford Youths with Shels only a point behind Peamount.

Bohemians 1-3 Shelbourne

A sensational strike from the half-way line by Lisa Murphy wasn't enough for Bohemians to upset their Dublin neighbours as Shels moved back into second place.

Jessica Ziu opened and closed the scoring for The Reds as they dominated this game at Oscar Traynor Centre, with Jessie Stapleton adding to her recent Player of the Month award with their other goal.

This was a fairly one-sided affair, at least in the first half, with Ziu wreaking havoc with her direct running and the midfield duo of Alex Kavanagh and Ciara Grant pulling the strings.

Shels still have the EVOKE.ie FAI Women's Cup Final later this month, but their title hopes are not over just yet as everything moves to the final day of the season.

Cork City 3-1 Treaty United

In what was their final game of the season, Cork City set a new attendance record for a League game with 1,007 spectators filing into Turner's Cross.

Paul Farrell's team took an early lead through captain Becky Cassin but the visitors hit back when Jenna Slattery found the back of the net to record her ninth goal of the year.

Motivated by the large crowd, The Leesiders set about regaining the lead and they did just that on 75 minutes when Tipperary native Sarah McKevitt fired in.

Time was ticking out when Laura Shine added some gloss to the scoreline and ensured that Cork ended a frustrating season with a deserved win.

Galway WFC 1-1 Athlone Town

The fact that Athlone took the lead and held on as Galway threw everything at them showcases the excellent job that Tommy Hewitt, and his staff, have done.

On paper, Athlone's youthful side should not have been able to go toe to toe with Galway, who had three Republic of Ireland WNT internationals in their line-up. But Hewitt has transformed them into a resilient outfit.

The visitors took the lead on 20 minutes when Galway native Kellie Brennan found the back of the net and they held onto that advantage until the 69th minute when a failure to clear their lines saw the ball rebound in off Chloe Flynn.

Galway had their chances to seize control of this game with Lynsey McKey, Abbie Callanan and Julie-Ann Russell going close, but Athlone were deserving of a share of the spoils.

Peamount United 0-0 DLR Waves

Eve Badana was certainly up for this one. The Republic of Ireland international was simply outstanding in a Player of the Match performance as she shut out Peamount United.

The home team were awarded a penalty on 38 minutes. Tiegan Ruddy stepped up to take it but her effort was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Eve Badana.

The DLR Waves shot-stopper then twice denied Áine O'Gorman while also tipping a Stephanie Roche shot onto the crossbar early in the second half.

At the other end, Naoisha McAloon had to be on full alert to keep out a shot from Nadine Clare. But the away team rarely threatened after that despite some neat breakaways.

This was a frustrating night for Peamount, who will now need to overcome Galway WFC in order to be crowned champions again. It's all still to fight for.