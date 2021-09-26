WNL round-up: Stephanie Roche on target for Peamount at Bohs as Cork, Galway and Wexford also bag wins

Bohemians 0-3 Peamount United

Stephanie Roche has been putting herself through 'Hell Week' of late, but it was her turn to dish out some punishment as she got Peamount off the mark here.

The experienced forward rose highest to head in a corner kick delivery just before the interval and that opened up what had started out as a very cagey game.

The champions extended their lead when Tiegan Ruddy converted a penalty after Áine O'Gorman was brought down and then a well-drilled shot from Karen Duggan made sure of the win.

Bohs battled hard throughout but Peamount's quality in the attacking third was the difference in this one as they strengthened their position at the top of the table.

Cork City 4-1 DLR Waves

There was something all too familiar about a girl named Shine, who hails from Douglas, scored for Cork City. But this was Laura, not Clare - and they are not related - who led the way at Turner's Cross.

Shine started the 2021 season as someone who could lead the line for her hometown club but it has taken some time for her to discover a rhythm. Well, she certainly found it her with a superb hat-trick.

DLR were sluggish at times, not quick enough to clear the danger and Cork capitalised. However, it was tight early on as the visitors responded to Shine's first goal with a finish of their own through Shauna Carroll.

However, it was one-way traffic after that with Shine adding two more before captain Becky Cassin got her fifth of the season to seal the win.

Galway WFC 1-0 Treaty United

The stand-out performer in this duel was Treaty goalkeeper Michaela Mitchell, who made several fine saves and deserved to record a clean sheet. But Galway edged it.

Emma Starr eventually got the goal that decided matters when she connected well with a pass from Rachel Kearns to fire the ball past Mitchell.

Up to that point, Galway huffed and puffed but could not blow the Treaty door down. They were queuing up to their luck with Kearns, Kate Slevin, Julie-Ann Russell and Lynsey McKey all having a go.

At the other end of the pitch, Leah Hayes Cohen was just as impressive when called upon to make vital stops. But it was Galway who took the three points from this tight affair.

Wexford Youths 7-1 Athlone Town

There is a saying around Ferrycarrig Park that Ellen Molloy doesn't score goals, she only scores great goals. And the evidence was produced again in the late kick-off on Saturday.

The Kilkenny native scored two highlight-worthy stunners - one curling in from distance, the other chipping the goalkeeper - to bring her season's tally up to 11 goals scored.

Wexford were actually stunned early on when Aoife Haran opened the scoring for Athlone with a well-taken goal from inside the penalty area, but once Teegan Lynch responded the result was always going to end in favour of the home team.

Lynch got a second goal, while Sinead Taylor got one and Kira Bates-Crosbie added two of her own late on. It was a little unfair on Athlone to concede seven times, but Wexford are in terrific form and not holding back.