WNL player of the year Emily Corbet joins Wexford Youths

Women’s National League Player of the Year for 2022 Emily Corbet has signed for Wexford Youths.

The striker has decided to depart Athlone Town after two seasons and join the four-time league champions for the new campaign.

Laois native Corbet enjoyed a memorable 2022, hitting 23 goals in all competitions as Athlone finished two points off the champions Shelbourne, and reached a first FAI Women’s Cup final.

Her stunning form in front of goal earned her last season’s Player of the Year and a place on the Team of the Year, while she was also nominated for the 2022 Soccer Writers Ireland Women’s Personality of the Year.

The Athlone academy graduate has also been capped at U-17 and U-19 levels for Ireland.

Last week, Athlone boss Tommy Hewitt admitted he was expecting to lose the talented striker to a rival club in the transfer window.

Athlone also lost Jessica Hennessy and Melissa O’Kane to newcomers Shamrock Rovers last month.

“Everyone in the club is delighted to welcome Emily into the Wexford Youths family,” said Youths boss Stephen Quinn, with the club expected to announce more signings this week.

“Emily is a highly rated attacker who will give us an added edge this season with her workrate off the ball, her quality on the ball and as she proved last season, she knows where the back of the net is.”

Corbet is the latest new name at Ferrycarrig Park, as Abbie Brophy signed from Bohemians last month, and Orlaith Deasy arrived from Cork City.

Youths kick off the 2023 campaign away to Galway United on March 4, and will be looking to lift a first league title since 2018.