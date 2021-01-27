With 14 players across 8 teams, how Irish players are helping women's Aussie Rules go from strength to strength

While the inter-county season remains at the mercy of Covid restrictions, a smattering of some of the best female footballers around will get their sporting year started in Australia over the next few days.

The fifth season of the AFLW (Australian Rules) commences this morning in a league that has gone from strength to strength.

Back in its inaugural season, in 2017, eight teams competed. It featured an Irish interest from the very start, too, with Cavan’s Laura Corrigan Duryea. The following year she was joined by Mayo legend Cora Staunton. And like the men’s game, the interest in Irish talent has been constant.

This season, 14 footballers from Ireland will line out for eight different clubs in what is now an ambitious, 14-team competition.

Some of the Irish players have been recruited by Jason Hill, co-founder of CrossCoders, a company that helps to identify female talent capable of making the transition to the AFLW.

“We started a global talent search and that quickly led us to Ireland,” explained Hill, who has been recruiting and representing Irish players for three years.

“Having seen the Gaelic footballers from the men’s game make the transition, we started to ask who were the women that we could look at helping make that transition.

“We did a camp where we brought 12 Irish players to Melbourne and showed them to the clubs alongside eight players from other countries. Three of those were picked up in the first year – Ailish Considine, Yvonne Bonner and Aisling McCarthy.

“That really sparked the interest in clubs thinking ‘how do we find Gaelic footballers’. They have the right motion mechanics and have normally played elite level for a lot longer than their Australian counterparts.”

The AFLW is semi-professional and, under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement (CBA), contracts start at AUD$17,473 (€11,105) at tier four, rising to AUD$32,077 (€20,376) for a tier-one player. Sometimes those figures are increased by taking on an additional role with a club.

Irish players come with extra expense, including flights, quarantine and relocation costs. However, the interest remains strong, with some clubs using their existing scouting networks here to find talent.

“Very quickly (clubs) saw their base athleticism was higher than what they might have expected of an Australian of a similar age,” says Hill. “And then, obviously, Gaelic football to AFL is very translatable in terms of the patterns of play and motion mechanics, so very quickly they were able to slot in.”

The extent of the Irish interest this time around has prompted TG4 to negotiate a broadcast agreement. Starting this Saturday, the Irish-language station will show one full deferred game followed by a highlights show on Monday night.

Irish players have already been making the headlines Down Under. Cork’s 11-time All-Ireland winner Bríd Stack – one of only two rookies along with Dublin’s Lauren Magee – suffered a serious injury in a pre-season warm-up game while in action for Greater Western Sydney Giants. She will make a full recovery but, with the regular season running for nine weeks and the grand final down for decision on the weekend of April 18/19, it seems highly unlikely that she will play any part.

A handful of the Irish contingent will feel like they have a real chance for honours. Like most sports, last year’s season was badly hampered by the outbreak of Covid-19. The competition had been run off to its final four teams before being cancelled. At that stage, the unbeaten Fremantle looked favourites to win the competition. Leitrim’s Áine Tighe is back on their books this term after missing out on last season due to a knee injury.

They were due to face Melbourne in their preliminary final, who had Dublin stars Sinéad Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy (below) last season. However, amidst the outbreak, the pair were sent home early for fear they wouldn’t get back.

Goldrick and McEvoy are back in harness after Dublin’s All-Ireland success and have brought powerful midfielder Magee, daughter of former Dublin footballer Johnny, with them.

The trio were late additions to the Melbourne squad after playing in last month’s All-Ireland final. Having only emerged from quarantine last weekend, they might struggle for minutes in the early rounds.

North Melbourne were also in the last four in 2020 and they have been installed as early favourites to win the competition outright.

Aileen Gilroy, also a talented soccer player, is back with them for another campaign. The other side who were still in the hunt before action was cancelled were Carlton, but they are one of six sides with no Irish representation this season.

Elsewhere, Staunton will line out once more for GWS Giants in the absence of Stack. Mayo also have representation at Collingwood, with Sarah Rowe, as well as at the West Coast Eagles, who have Grace and Niamh Kelly. Also on the books of the Eagles is Tipperary’s Aisling McCarthy, meaning they are tied with Melbourne for the biggest Irish representation.

Orla O’Dwyer (Brisbane Lions/Tipperary), Ailish Considine (Adelaide Crows/Clare) and Aishling Sheridan (Collingwood/Cavan) make up the remainder of the Irish contingent who can expect their stay Down Under to run until at least the end of March when the regular season ends.

The future is bright for the sport. The season is run off when most other major sports are either winding down or just gearing up. More than 53,000 attended the 2019 grand final in Adelaide.

For the first time this year, patrons will be charged $10 (€6.35) admission into games, while there are plans for four more sides in the coming years.

As much as the clubs have an interest in Irish talent, the opportunity for players to head Down Under is usually too good to turn down.

“The idea of being a pro athlete is attractive,” says Hill. “And being an international recruit, you do get a couple of other supplements on top of that (salary) as well. For instance, visa, healthcare and, in your first year, a $5,000 (€3,200) relocation allowance. It’s not like they are swimming in money but they don’t have to work if they don’t want to. And that’s something that has never been an option at home.”

