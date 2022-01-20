| 4.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

When I presented Brid Stack with her first jersey, the weight of the guilt finally came off my shoulders

Cora Staunton

Cora Staunton of the GWS Giants in action against Emma O'Driscoll of the Dockers last weekend. Photo: Getty Expand
Bríd Stack with her son Ógie after last weekend's game against Fremantle. Photo: Getty Expand
Haneen Zreika of the GWS Giants is chased by Janelle Cuthbertson of the Fremantle Dockers. Photo: Getty Expand

Close

Cora Staunton of the GWS Giants in action against Emma O'Driscoll of the Dockers last weekend. Photo: Getty

Cora Staunton of the GWS Giants in action against Emma O'Driscoll of the Dockers last weekend. Photo: Getty

Bríd Stack with her son Ógie after last weekend's game against Fremantle. Photo: Getty

Bríd Stack with her son Ógie after last weekend's game against Fremantle. Photo: Getty

Haneen Zreika of the GWS Giants is chased by Janelle Cuthbertson of the Fremantle Dockers. Photo: Getty

Haneen Zreika of the GWS Giants is chased by Janelle Cuthbertson of the Fremantle Dockers. Photo: Getty

/

Cora Staunton of the GWS Giants in action against Emma O'Driscoll of the Dockers last weekend. Photo: Getty

It was only when I presented Bríd Stack with her debut jersey that I realised the weight of the guilt I had been carrying on my shoulders.

I did, after all, convince her to join me for this Australian dream, a dream that – through quarantine, Covid bubbles and a broken neck – rapidly spiralled into a nightmare.

Most Watched

Privacy