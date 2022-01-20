It was only when I presented Bríd Stack with her debut jersey that I realised the weight of the guilt I had been carrying on my shoulders.

I did, after all, convince her to join me for this Australian dream, a dream that – through quarantine, Covid bubbles and a broken neck – rapidly spiralled into a nightmare.

I’m not known as an emotional person, my tough-cookie reputation is well established in the west of Sydney by now – just as it had been in the west of Ireland before. But to present Stackie’s first GWS Giants jumper – knowing first-hand the heartache, hard work and manic determination involved on her road to recovery – was a cathartic experience for me too.

She’s an incredible woman, Stackie. Thinking back on some of the things she did to get herself playing again, I can’t help but smile at her utter stubbornness.

Running out alongside her for the opening two rounds of this season has been great; I finally feel like I can say to her, ‘you see, this is the dream I sold you!’

Maybe Stackie’s return has helped me on the field too because I’ve started the season in strong form – bagging a brace of goals in both games. It took me five rounds to reach four goals last season, so it’s a sign of progress from a personal perspective.

Barely a day goes by when I’m not reminded of my status as the oldest player in the AFLW – my team-mates are good like that – but I feel as fit as ever. Thankfully, my speed hasn’t deserted me yet, and even at 40 I find I have enough gas to get away from trouble and into better scoring positions.

A lot of that is down to the strength and conditioning work we’re doing; I’m leaner and stronger and better able to focus on my preparation and recovery because I’m essentially living as a full-time athlete.

I probably have a better life balance here too. I was never great at saying no at home, so between work, training for Carnacon and Mayo, taking sessions with teams or doing medal presentations, I was inclined to burn myself out. I’m in less demand for things here and it seems to suit me.

From a wider GWS Giants perspective, we are going OK. We won our first-round outing at the Gold Coast Suns before getting a reality check against a strong Fremantle side in Melbourne last weekend.

There’s no sense of panic just yet though, our performance dipped at times against the Dockers – and they punished us.

Bríd Stack with her son Ógie after last weekend's game against Fremantle. Photo: Getty

Whatsapp Bríd Stack with her son Ógie after last weekend's game against Fremantle. Photo: Getty

Even after a bruising 32-point defeat I couldn’t help but feel happy for Áine Tighe from Leitrim, who played her part in the Fremantle onslaught from half-forward.

Áine has had a horrendous run of it, knee injuries keeping her in the rehab room for the past two seasons, but she’s flying now.

I’ve kept in touch with her from afar – Sydney and Perth are about as close as Castlebar and Moscow for those only loosely familiar with the vastness of Australia – and I’m just glad we can talk about playing matches now rather than sharing tips on how best to get through monotonous hours on a stationary bike.

I’ll be seeing another familiar face at Arden Street Oval on Sunday (2.10am Irish time) when we take on the Kangaroos just north of Melbourne city centre.

Aileen Gilroy is from Killala which is about an hour north of Carnacon and we know each other well as former Mayo team-mates. She’s another Irish girl who is making a big impression over here and has made a strong start to the season.

There’s a buzz around the place now too because this weekend marks the Pride round, where the AFLW celebrates the LGBTIQ+ communities and encourages inclusivity inside and outside of the game. It’s a great project and is something we could probably learn from at home.

There are inspiring people all around me here, from all walks of life. One of my team-mates, Haneen Zreika, is the only Muslim woman playing in the AFLW and I am genuinely blown away by her trailblazing ways, and I love learning about her culture.

Haneen Zreika of the GWS Giants is chased by Janelle Cuthbertson of the Fremantle Dockers. Photo: Getty

Whatsapp Haneen Zreika of the GWS Giants is chased by Janelle Cuthbertson of the Fremantle Dockers. Photo: Getty

It’s been fascinating adapting to this new sport over the past five seasons, but the learning I’ve done off the field has been equally, if not more, captivating.

Long may it continue, as I have no desire to hang up the boots just yet.

The senior jokes will continue but, unperturbed, I’ll keep doing my best to prove life really can begin at 40.

⬤ Cora Staunton is one of 14 Irish women in the AFLW, and the Greater Western Sydney Giants star – along with Orla O’Dwyer (Brisbane Lions) and Sarah Rowe (Collingwood) – will be reporting for Independent.ie throughout the campaign