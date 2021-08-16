Lauryn OCallaghan during a Peamount United media day at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Lauryn O’Callaghan would have empathised with Cork hurler Shane Kingston.

Removed from the All-Ireland semi-final starting line-up by his father, the Douglas man was out to prove something and made his point not once, but seven times.

The reaction to the display was predominantly distilled into the pair’s unique familial relationship, rather than the sporting context, which was primarily Kingston’s impact as a sub.

It’s a dilemma O’Callaghan herself once fleetingly fretted about; after all, her father James, is also the manager of double winners Peamount United, who embark on their Champions League qualifying adventure this week in Serbia against crack pros Spartak Subotica.

“Naturally at the start, I might have felt a bit subconsciously that other players might feel for example, if I wasn’t playing well, that other team-mates might be wondering am I not being dropped just because I’m the coach’s daughter,” smiles the Dubliner.

“They might be thinking why is she starting? And then maybe thinking is she only starting because of her dad?”

Although still only 21, any such doubts have frittered away as the full-back has become a mainstay for the all-conquering West Dublin outfit, such that she is now an ever-present in the side.

“Yeah, that’s not the case for me now, it might have been but no more. If anything it has made me push on ever more in training so that people don’t even entertain that excuse.

“But thankfully it doesn’t matter that I’m the coach’s daughter in terms of our squad. It is very professional here. Nobody here would realise he is my dad if you were watching us train.

“And whatever my dad might have to say to me, he’s not my dad in the dressing-room. He’s my coach.”

A brief story she tells illustrates the point.

“I remember when Stephanie Roche came back and she heard me calling out to Dad in the car park after training.

“And she was like, ‘Is James your dad?’ She couldn’t believe it. She never realised it so it is quite normal.”

The roles reverse once the O’Callaghans set out for home, albeit the journey can often prove to be a fraught process.

“Usually we don’t speak about football that much at home. We travel to training and matches together so it’s quite full on.

“Unless there’s something drastic in the game, we might get into an argument or something but normally we try not to talk about it.

“My mam thins it’s funny sometimes. Whenever we’re talking football at home she tends not to get involved.

“She goes to the odd games and she’s interested, she always rings to see how we got on because she doesn’t really want to know much more if we lost! She’ll know the two of us are going to be in a bad mood.

“Between myself and my dad, the mood might longer for a few days in our house, until the next training session and we can get it out of the way.”

Which probably makes it a relief for Mrs O’Callaghan that her youngest daughter, Leah, made the decision to pursue dancing as her primary hobby.

“There was too much football in the house. My mam would probably have a heart attack!”

O’Callaghan is entering a final year course in Sports coaching and business management at IT Carlow and also works in retail part-time; but the former under-age international does, like her peers, harbour professional ambitions.

She is conscious, however, that her recent goal-scoring bow against DLR Waves must re-establish a high bar of consistent achievement.

“My ambition is to work as hard as I can and be the best I can be for myself and the team. I’d hope to push on into the senior squad.

“And if I got the opportunity to go away I would. I haven’t heard any whispers recently from the Irish management.

“I suppose my performance against DLR would need to become a minimum for me. I need to push on like that more in attack because I’m happy enough with my defensive play.”