What to report from Oz? A heavy defeat, Covid strikes, a bizarre win and a new appreciation for Andre Agassi

Cora Staunton

AFLW Diary

Cora Staunton in action for GWS Giants

Cora Staunton in action for GWS Giants

Cora Staunton in action for GWS Giants

Cora Staunton in action for GWS Giants

Since I last reported back from Down Under, we’ve had a heavy defeat to North Melbourne, a bizarre victory – with only the bare bones of a squad – against the Western Bulldogs, and I have developed a new-found appreciation for Andre Agassi.

Nearly every AFLW squad has been hit by Covid at some stage this season, but I think the outbreak at the GWS Giants – in the aftermath of the loss away to North Melbourne – wiped out more players in one swoop than any other.

