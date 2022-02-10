Since I last reported back from Down Under, we’ve had a heavy defeat to North Melbourne, a bizarre victory – with only the bare bones of a squad – against the Western Bulldogs, and I have developed a new-found appreciation for Andre Agassi.

Nearly every AFLW squad has been hit by Covid at some stage this season, but I think the outbreak at the GWS Giants – in the aftermath of the loss away to North Melbourne – wiped out more players in one swoop than any other.

Our charter flight had literally just touched down on our return to Sydney when things started to unravel; one of the girls started to feel unwell as she made her way down the plane’s steps.

A positive rapid antigen test confirmed our fears, especially having just spent so much time together locked into a flying metal tube.

That was the Sunday. Another five players tested positive on the Wednesday, two days before our first home game of the season against the Bulldogs. Between Covid-enforced absences and injuries, we had just 16 of our 30 listed players available for the match, the minimum required to fulfil a fixture.

To then reach the quota of 21 players to actually play the game (16 starters and five on the interchange bench), we needed to top up our numbers with five ‘train-on’ players from our wider training group.

We almost had a third Irish player playing for the Giants that day. There’s a girl living out here, Tanya Kennedy, from Castlefinn in Co Donegal, who has done a bit of training with us, and she was next in line as one of our ‘emergencies’ if anyone else had to pull out on the day.

Tanya is a super Gaelic footballer and a good friend of Yvonne Bonner, who was out here at the Giants for a couple of seasons.

Tanya plays GAA with Clan na Gael in the heart of Bondi. Yvonne had convinced her to commit to Donegal for 2020, but she ended up staying on this side of the world after the pandemic interfered with her travel plans. She didn’t make her Giants debut the last day, but she might become an AFLW player yet.

We had nothing to lose against the Bulldogs two weeks ago; we had several debutantes and relative rookies to this level. We had backs playing in the forwards and yours truly was even asked to ensure we kept to our structures, which is definitely not a strength of mine, even in my fifth season.

Considering the chaotic preparations, we felt we had nothing to lose. And somehow, we recorded a 21-point win. It was just as well, too, because we were left to ponder that result for quite some time; we haven’t played a game since.

I live with three teammates over here in Leichhardt, an Italian-heavy suburb in Sydney’s Inner West, and two days after the Bulldogs win, all bar one of us had tested positive for Covid.

Midfielder Alyce Parker, as a close contact, had to isolate on her own for the week, while key defender Tanya Hetherington, ruck Ally Morphett and I awaited deliveries of exercise equipment from the club as we embarked on seven days inside our shared four walls.

I was lucky as I didn’t get sick at all – a few of my team-mates were quite ill with it – so I was able to tip away with my S&C programme using the stationary bike and the various gym equipment the coaches had dropped to the door.

I’ve never been a great one for sitting still, but outside of the home workouts, I finally got around to reading Andre Agassi’s autobiography – a birthday present from last year.

I also spent hours watching sport; I got hooked to the coverage of the Australian Open and the Winter Olympics and spent hours using Kayo – a streaming app for all sorts of sport, new and old – which provided me with plenty of AFL highlight reels.

Reading about the punishment Agassi went through until his retirement aged 36, seeing Ross Munnelly still doing it for Laois at 39, and watching the resilience of Rafa Nadal (35) at Rod Laver Arena – against a man 10 years his junior – gave my 40-year-old self plenty of encouragement for future sporting endeavours.

I’ve done two spells of mandatory hotel quarantine here before, so, in comparison, last week wasn’t so bad – particularly having Tanya and Ally for company.

The man in our local coffee shop looked after us well, too, which kept the spirits up. Maurice – pronounced ‘Mor-eece’, like the former US sprinter Greene, not like Fitzgerald of Kerry fame – brought us our coffee orders every morning, and was only a phone call, and 500 metres, away if any other deliveries were required.

At one stage, we had 17 players missing through Covid at the Giants, including myself and Bríd Stack, so, obviously, our game against St Kilda last Saturday had to be postponed.

I got back to training on Monday and, while we are all being closely monitored, I feel ready for the road again.

Perspective is important, too. I was gutted, for instance, to see Aisling McCarthy’s season end with a broken wrist last weekend in the West Coast Eagles’ loss to Geelong. You always want to see the other Irish girls go well in this competition, and she had been having a great season.

The majority of our panel is available again, which is just as well because we’re away to Sinéad Goldrick’s and Lauren Magee’s high-flying Melbourne tomorrow (5.10am Irish time) at the windy Casey Fields, an hour’s drive south-east of the Melbourne CBD. I know ‘Goldie’ well from our many Mayo-Dublin duels and the All-Ireland club encounters between Carnacon and Foxrock-Cabinteely. I’ve played against Lauren a couple of times as well. They’re both super footballers and I’m looking forward to lining out against them.

It’s my first time back at Casey Fields since my AFLW debut – a 45-39 defeat – in February 2018. A lot has changed since; hopefully, that trend continues and we can, at the very least, reverse the result.

⬤ Cora Staunton is one of 14 Irish women in the AFLW, and the Greater Western Sydney Giants star – along with Orla O’Dwyer (Brisbane Lions) and Sarah Rowe (Collingwood) – will be reporting for the ‘Irish Independent’ throughout the campaign