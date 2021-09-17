‘We've missed our fans so much’ – Vera Pauw excited for return of supporters ahead of next week’s Australia clash

Manager Vera Pauw speaks to players during a Republic of Ireland training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland boss Vera Pauw has called on supporters to get behind the girls in green as they prepare to welcome fans back to Tallaght Stadium for the first time in 18 months when hosting Australia in a friendly next Tuesday.

The Women's National Team had enjoyed record-breaking attendances during their ill-fated European Championship qualification tilt with over 5,000 present against Ukraine and 4,500 versus Greece before Covid-19 restrictions forced them to compete their campaign behind closed doors.

How damaging that was to their chances is debatable with the real harm done in the away defeat to Ukraine, a game Ireland dominated only to lose after a freak own-goal and a missed penalty opened the door for the hosts to pinch the play-off spot that looked Ireland's to lose for most of the campaign.

The subsequent 3-1 defeat to Germany in front of an empty Tallaght put the final nail into a campaign that promised so much. But with the Australia clash the last game before Pauw's squad begin their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying campaign next month, the manager sees it as the perfect opportunity for that growing support to rekindle their connection with the team.

“We are really looking forward to having our fantastic fans back in Tallaght Stadium after so long,” Pauw said.

"It has not been the same without the special atmosphere that they create and the support that they give to our players.

"Irish fans are known around the world for their passion, colour and pride. It is no secret that they help to drive our players on during certain periods of a game and they have never let us down.

"We have had some truly memorable nights in Tallaght already and Tuesday can be another one. We take on an elite opponent in Australia, but, crucially, we get to play in front of our own fans again.

"It would be fantastic to get as many fans as possible into Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday as we - the players & staff - would like to give something back to them. We've missed our fans so much, but now we can end that wait with this game.

"Having agreed an equal pay structure for the players and welcomed Sky in as our first ever primary partner, we feel that women's football in Ireland has never been in a better place off the pitch. Now we want to get back amongst our loyal fans and take the next steps forward together."

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Grace Moloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United), Isibeal Atkinson (Celtic)

Midfielders: Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Rianna Jarrett (London City Lionesses), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Clare Shine (Glasgow City), Emily Whelan (Birmingham City), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)