Welsh Rugby Union to offer contracts to female international players for first time

The Welsh Rugby Union is set to offer professional contracts to female international players for the first time.

The WRU says it has agreed a structure with the Wales women playing squad for 12-month contracts, taking effect from January 1.

There will be up to 10 professional contracts and 15 retainer contracts, in addition to match and training fees.

Contracts are currently being drawn up, the WRU said, which include a set of performance criteria and standards players will be expected to meet.

WRU performance director Nigel Walker said: "We are committed to making the women's programme one of the best in the world, and this announcement is a first, but major step, in the right direction.

"The players and coaches will now get on with the job in hand of preparing for three exciting autumn international matches before the first set of contracts are offered to the players who, the coaches feel, have the most potential to be as competitive as possible at next year's Rugby World Cup."

Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap added: "As players, we feel this is the best model for us at this stage. It is a structure that gives us an opportunity to prepare for the Rugby World Cup in a better place.

"It will allow some of our players to commit to being professional athletes and also take charge of certain tasks on behalf of the team, for example around analysis, and others to make decisions around their personal circumstances that will allow them to train and recover in a more manageable way."

And Wales head coach Ioan Cunningham said: "We firmly believe this new way of working will make a huge difference to how competitive we can be at next year's Rugby World Cup.

"We will be able to go from catching up with players at weekend training camps and one midweek session to training up to four times a week.

"We will be able to develop individual performance plans for the players to manage and maximise their potential."

Wales begin their autumn campaign against Japan in Cardiff on Sunday, which is followed by appointments with South Africa and Canada.