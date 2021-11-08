‘We'll look at other opportunities’ – Anthony Eddy says IRFU will aim to contract more female players

The IRFU's director of women's and sevens rugby Anthony Eddy has said that the union will look at 'other opportunities to contract players' going forward.

Last week, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) announced that it is set to offer some of its women internationals their first professional contracts, with 10 full-time deals on offer, as well as retainer contracts for 15 more individuals.

Although Ireland are still reeling from the recent World Cup qualifier exit, the issue of contracting 15s players was a hot topic when Eddy addressed the media this afternoon.

"It was interesting what Wales have done, but those players will be across both programmes as well,” he said, pointing to the current system in place here.

“I think we already do (have contracted 15s players). There's nine of those players contracted, playing with the women's 15s program during the World Cup qualification process.

“There were another couple in the squad, there have been previous players in the squad that went playing 15s, from Hannah Tyrrell to Sene Naoupu and other numerous players.

“We'll look at other opportunities to contract players. There are players that are still in our programme who are on development pathways, whether it's 7s or 15s.

"Some of those players will be front and centre in both forms of the game and will be utilised by Greg (McWilliams) over the coming years as well.”

It was put to Eddy that many supporters of the women's game in this country believe 7s has been prioritised over the 15s game, but the Australian firmly rejected the suggestion.

“That's incorrect to be honest with you,” he insisted.

“Both programmes have had a lot of resources from the IRFU thrown at them in recent years. There were nine fully contracted players representing Ireland at Parma at the World Cup qualification process.

“There are three full-time IRFU staff coaching that program with Adam (Griggs) and Steve (McGinnis) and Kieran (Hallett). I don't think either programme has been favoured, because of our small playing number and small talent pool we have to share resources across both programmes.

“People think one programme is being favoured over another, I would clearly say they're wrong.”

The global women's game remains in limbo with significant gaps opening up between nations across the world, as some have contracted their players, while most others play catch-up.

“At some stage the game will go professional, but when that happens I'm not too sure,” Eddy continued.

“The majority of countries are in similar positions to what ourselves are, and speaking to them they're all in similar positions where they're trying to grow the game domestically and increase the player pool and increase player depth to be able to choose competitive teams who can go out and play against France, New Zealand and England, a lot more competitive than what we are at the moment.

“That's the conundrum we're in at the moment, because we still have to grow the game domestically which is the most important thing, and still have a quality competition to attract the girls to play in. That's our focus at the moment.”

Ireland will return to action against USA at the RDS on Friday night for the first time since they lost to Spain and Scotland in the recent World Cup qualifiers, which saw them miss out on a place at next year's tournament.

A review into the failure is already well underway, according to Eddy: “It's well and truly in process now, so the independent people that are conducting that have been in contact with a number of people so I hope to have the findings of the - I don't know exactly when - but from our perspective we were keen to try and progress it as quickly as possible, and try and find a way to move forward, and continue to try and find ways to develop and grow the game within Ireland, which is essential.

"There's no denying it's a huge disappointment. It is a setback, not just 15s game, but women's rugby not to have an Irish team competing in a World Cup. It's disappointing, there's no doubt about it.

"The team was well prepared, I don't want to contaminate any findings from the review that's in place at the moment either, but I know the girls, the coaching staff, the girls themselves are disappointed not to have qualified and disappointed in their performances.

"Obviously from the findings of the review and outcomes of the review we're in a position where we can continue to grow the game domestically and put ourselves in a better position for the game going forward."

Adam Griggs will remain in charge for this week's game against USA and next week's clash with Japan before Greg McWilliams takes over as head coach.

"When we came back from Parma, Adam made it known that he wasn't going to progress,” Eddy added.

“Greg is back in Ireland, he's an extremely capable coach having coached the women's game before and moved to the USA and had success, so a very suitable candidate to fulfill that role.

"There will be some changeover in staff, absolutely. Greg will have a lot of say around who he brings in and who he doesn't bring in.

"Those decisions will be made after this November window, it's not as if he's preparing for February's Six Nations, with the Women's Six Nations being moved back to that March-April window.

"I'm sure he's already talking to people and he and I will have discussions around the appropriate people to come in and fulfill the roles to take that group forward.

"Greg will be charged with preparing that team for the next (World Cup) cycle, so there'll be some change over and turnover of players as well.

"We will be actually looking for the next cycle and developing a core group of players that will be able to go ahead to 2025.”