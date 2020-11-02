'We'll go in with no fear' - O'Gorman looks to put Kiev woe to bed as Peamount face Glasgow Champions League test

AINE O'Gorman hopes that a successful bout of European duty with her club this week can help eradicate the memory of woe with the international team.

O'Gorman is one of the more experienced members of a Peamount United side who fly out to Scotland on Monday evening to prepare for Wednesday's Champions League game against Glasgow City. The Irish club face a one-off tie to determine who makes it into the next round of a competition which is finally starting this week after two Covid-related delays.

She was in Kiev two weeks ago as Vera Pauw's side went down to a 1-0 loss to hosts Ukraine, O'Gorman with the misfortune of scoring the own goal which led to Ireland's downfall. That defeat has left the Republic with almost a mission impossible to qualify for Euro 2022, needing to beat Germany in Dublin next month.

A clash with Glasgow is not on the same level as the challenge of beating Germany but it's still a case of the Dublin side being underdogs, a battle O'Gorman says she's ready for.

"It's nice to get back out playing again after the disappointment of the game in Kiev," O'Gorman said.

"We are all looking forward to the game, we have quite an experienced squad, I know their team is full of Scottish internationals but we have past and present internationals and underage internationals as well. It should be a good game. This is new to our players but we'll go in with no fear and look to put on a good performance.

"It's a one-off game against a side who competed in the quarter-finals last year but we have the players and the squad to get a result. We have to embrace the challenge and go out there with no fear.

"They have dominated the league in Scotland for 10 years, they have a lot of Scottish internationals and a lot of our best Irish internationals have played there, like Denise O'Sullivan and Katie McCabe. They seem to be able to attract those players. They are dominant, and they have that Champions League experience."

"We know are going to be up against a good Glasgow side but we go out there with nothing to lose, give it our best shot and hopefully get a good result," added O'Gorman, ready for a clash with the familiar faces of compatriots Tyler Toland and Clare Shine in the Glasgow squad.

Online Editors