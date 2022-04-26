‘We need to secure the bottom rungs of the ladder before anything else’ – Niamh Briggs cautious over URC proposals

Ireland's Linda Djougang is consoled after the TikTok Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship loss to England at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium in Leicester. Photo: Darren Staples/Sportsfile

Ireland assistant coach Niamh Briggs has given a cautious welcome to URC proposals for a women’s competition, while insisting that plans for professionalism in her sport should neither be rushed or piecemeal.

“Professionalism will be imminent but we have to do it the right way and our way,” says the former Grand-Slam winner.

“We can’t copy an England model with our club system and there is also the difference in playing numbers.

“I’m like a broken record urging patience with people, there is a huge amount of work being done in relation to full-time coaching, a high performance role being created.

“There is a movement but it must be correct, we need a foundation before you throw out 30 or 40 contracts.

“We need a stronger domestic league where we have 8-12 teams who can have difficult games and we unfortunately don’t have that.

“Railway Union have brought in gym sessions and S&C, and others have started that too, so we need a high performance standard because for players in the AIL it’s like playing intercounty GAA with the commitment.

“I saw the comments about the URC women’s competition, but that is probably speculation on their part because you need the foundations beneath that.

“It would be great to play teams from other nations but on a competitive basis. We saw the improvements in the top four of the AIL this season but we need more than four teams beneath an international team. So we need to secure the bottom rungs of the ladder before anything else.”

Briggs understands the concern after the split between the Sevens and 15s squads resulted in a humbling 69-0 defeat to England last weekend but stressed that whatever one’s perspective is, the numbers don’t add up.

“We have to be realistic about the number of international players. We don’t have a huge playing pool,” said Briggs, whose side complete their campaign against Scotland in Belfast this Saturday.

"The U18s will be exceptional in a few years. We’re as frustrated as the supporters are in terms of the perceived split but it’s not that simple.

“We knew what we were facing so it was transparent, and you can work with that and it has exposed more of our players to the higher level.

“It’s a pity the calendars clash and maybe in the future there can be people meeting above me to try to solve that.

“We’ll be cheering for the girls in Langford like everyone else.”