We need to learn from our mistakes in women's rugby if we are to end the constant firefighting

I’m not generally one for regrets, but when I look back on my rugby career, particularly during my spell as Ireland captain, there were a number of times when I wish I had spoken up. I was much more inclined to concentrate on the rugby and make sure the squad was improving.

As the appointed leader in the dressing-room, I should have been more in tune with the players around me, ensuring the channels of communication were open for grievances or otherwise to be aired. In any high performance team it’s so important for honesty and transparency; with that anyone can achieve anything.

To that end, I admire and respect my former team-mates for speaking their minds this week. Although if I’m being completely honest, I find it frustrating that the players were even put in a position where they had to deal with a situation like this on a Test match week when their sole focus should be on their performance.

It is very evident that there is a lot of hurt in the women’s rugby bubble at the moment, we’re probably at our lowest ebb, and the reaction to this week’s comments reflects the pain many of us are feeling as we stumble from saga to painful defeat and back again. It sometimes seems that the IRFU lacks awareness and sensitivity to what is unfolding around them which unfortunately adds fuel to the fire.

But we need to reach a point where the firefighting comes to an end. We need to be able to draw a line in the sand and recognise there is actually a huge opportunity here to rebuild both from the bottom up and the top down.

Some may not share my optimism but I am still confident Ireland can turn a corner in the near future – once the independent reviews into the structure of the women’s game and the World Cup failure, are completed, and when Greg McWilliams starts to remould things as head coach.

I know Greg well, he is one of the best mentors I have had. He taught me valuable lessons that I’ve deliberately taken on my own journey to the sideline. However, his most valuable trait, especially considering the gloom in the room, is his infectious enthusiasm for the game.

He is astute too. Take the 2014 World Cup, for example – to those on the outside I was flying, probably in career-best form. But the reality was my confidence was on the floor, particularly when it came to my kicking.

Greg was the one who pulled me out of the doldrums, he was the one who helped me change my mindset. Without him I’m not sure I would have kicked the winning points against New Zealand in the group game; that’s the kind of impact he can have on players.

But Greg can’t solve all of the issues in women’s rugby on his own, there are too many cogs for one person to have sole responsibility for the wheel.

That’s where the reviews come in; they need to be used as a springboard for change. Amanda Bennett is a very intelligent woman with no affiliations, so I’m glad to see her involved in both investigations.

I know they have reached out to a big cohort of players to get to the bottom of what went wrong in the World Cup qualifying campaign and they are doing plenty of digging to understand where our domestic structures need attention. That information, plenty of which I have been assured will be made public, will be so valuable for the future.

The reviews should trigger the start of some serious, and at times uncomfortable, conversations about how the game is managed and the direction it needs to go, across all levels.

That should also include reviewing the balance between the sevens and 15s programmes and considering whether they should be treated under the same umbrella. It’s a big remit for one person to oversee what are essentially two different sports running concurrently in different parts of the world.

As a game-focused rugby anorak, it pains me to be discussing off-field matters, once again, in the lead-up to an Ireland international.

The players have had another difficult week but it is important they channel their emotions in the right way and focus on burying some demons with a solid performance against the US, who are on a very different journey with the World Cup still on their horizon.

If this international window does, as expected, end up marking the farewell of our 41-year-old loosehead prop, it would be fitting to see Ireland rally together, dig in and drive forward with the kind of uncompromising competitiveness Lindsay Peat has made her trademark since she first came in to the Ireland camp in 2015.

How that would change the mood music, and give us something much more positive to shout about.