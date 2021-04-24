‘We know what Amee-Leigh can do’ – Griggs hails Murphy-Crowe after two-try salvo

Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe of Ireland on her way to scoring her side's second try against Italy. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Ireland coach Adam Griggs was satisfied with his side’s third-placed Six Nations finish but insists his side can do much better after a scrappy 25-5 win against Italy.

“It was a little bit scrappy but the result is what mattered. We had passages of good play but we know we have much to improve upon. The biggest positive will be our defensive effort and we had to dig deep there.”

Tipp flyer Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe scored a brace of tries on her first start, Stacey Flood was named man of the match after a composed stint at out-half while Brittany Hogan excelled after replacing Grand Slam-winning hero Clare Molloy.

“Stacey managed the game really well especially in the first-half with the breeze behind her, she put us in the right areas and we let ourselves down with execution when we got in that area. She had a strong game.

“Brittany tested them at the breakdown and brought physicality. And we know what Amee-Leigh can do on the ball and it was great to see her in space and really back herself and score those two tries.”

Ireland were also forced into a first-half re-shuffle after captain Ciara Griffin went off with a HIA and did not return.

“It’s always tough losing our captain and Ciara does much of the unseen work but Hannah O’Connor came on and she steadied the ship even though she hasn’t much experience at this level.”