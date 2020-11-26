Vera Pauw's Germany plans suffer blow as injury forces Megan Campbell's withdrawal from Ireland squad

Megan Campbell has been forced to withdraw from the Ireland squad for the European Championships qualifier against Germany. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

IRELAND have been dealt a blow ahead of their final 2022 EURO Womens’ Championship qualifier against Germany in Tallaght this Tuesday after Manchester City defender Megan Campbell was forced to withdraw from the squad.

She had been engaged with a return to play protocol with her club and the Ireland coaching and medical team were in regular contact with Manchester City.

During training on Wednesday, she picked up a knock and she will return to her club for further attention.

The 27-year-old has had a nightmare run with injury and, before undergoing surgery on a foot issue during the summer, she was warned that the intervention might end her career, rather than save it.

It is a major blow to the squad as captain Katie McCabe had earlier enthused about the experienced player’s return, whose throw-ins in particular have caused havoc with the crack German outfit in the past.

“Having Megan back is fantastic for us,” said McCabe before today’s devastating news. “What she can do on the pitch is unbelievable, and her presence off the pitch as well. She’s so important to the team.

“It’s been a whole year since the last Ukraine game. That game in itself showed how important she was. Her throw-in alone is unbelievable, that’s a weapon in itself. For us, we’re just delighted to have her back in.

“Obviously she’s had a few injury issues over the course of the years. Obviously the physio team and staff will be making sure to get her 100% right. Whether she can start or not, I’m not too sure but hopefully she can get some minutes.”

In better news ahead of Ireland’s miracle shot – they must beat Germany and hope Ukraine also lose in order to thieve just a play-off spot - Birmingham City captain Harriet Scott will link up with the squad later today, following on from Louise Quinn who arrived into camp on Tuesday.

The squad have also returned negative results following their latest round of testing for COVID-19.

All players and staff members were tested prior to meeting up in Dublin last Sunday and then tested again when in camp. Government and UEFA protocols continue to be followed.

Online Editors