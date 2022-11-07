Vera Pauw adds Saoirse Noonan and Harriet Scott to Ireland squad for training camp in Spain

Saoirse Noonan and Harriet Scott have been added to Ireland Women's senior squad for this week's training camp in Spain.

Durham WFC forward Noonan replaces the injured Glasgow City ace Emily Whelan.

Vera Pauw's squad begin training in Marbella today and close the camp with a friendly against Morocco on Monday November 14.

Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Katie Keane (Shelbourne)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Claire O'Riordan (Celtic), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United)

Forwards: Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC)

International Friendly

Republic of Ireland v Morocco

Monday, November 14

KO 18:00 (17:00 Irish Time)