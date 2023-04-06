USA v Ireland: What time, where to watch it, and all you need to know

Goalkeeper Megan Walsh during a Republic of Ireland women training session at Lewis-Chen Family Field in Austin, Texas, USA. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The Republic of Ireland women's soccer squad flew out to America last Monday. For two games against the USA.

They take place this Saturday and next Tuesday as Ireland continue their build-up to the FIFA Women's World Cup in July. They are in Group B with Australia, Canada and Nigeria.

They'll play Australia on Thursday, July 20 (11am, Irish time), Canada on Wednesday, July 26 (1pm, Irish time), and Nigeria on Monday, July 31 (11am, Irish time).

Amber Barrett's golden goal in Glasgow secured the ticket to the big-time. And these two games against America will be the ideal preparation.

Ireland have two more fixtures ahead of the tournament. Home dates against Zambia (June 22) and France (July 6). The World Cup takes place in Australia and New Zealand. It's the first women's World Cup to be co-hosted.

The USA are the number one ranked side in the world. They have won the last two World Cups.

Irish manager, Vera Pauw, firmly believes in the value of playing against top quality opposition. Tickets for both games in the States have been snapped up. Like hot doughnuts.

What time is the kick-off?

The game kicks-off Saturday at the Q2 Stadium in Austin Texas (7.30pm, Irish time).

Where can I watch it?

It's live on RTÉ 2.

What the coaches say:

Vera Pauw (Republic of Ireland): "We will benefit so much from playing against the USA. They have such quality and strength in depth. They will put us under pressure. We'll have to play with intensity, the same type of intensity that we hope to show in Australia."

Vlatko Andonovski (USA): "We are getting closer to how we hope to look in the summer. It's good to get the group back into camp. It's a competitive environment as people play for their World Cup places."

Predicted score

USA 2 Republic of Ireland 0