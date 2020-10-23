Ukraine v Ireland explainer: How close are Vera Pauw's side to the Euros and what needs to be done to make history

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw, right, and Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe celebrate their win following the UEFA Women's 2021 European Championships Qualifier match against Montenegro. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Where and when is the match?

The Girls In Green will be kicking off against Ukraine at the Obolon Arena in Kiev this evening at 5pm Irish time.

What's at stake?

The match is the biggest in a generation for women's soccer in Ireland as Vera Pauw's team attempt to take another step towards the 2022 European Championships in their bid to qualify for a first ever major tournament.

How can qualification be achieved?

There are nine groups in the qualification tournament with the nine group winners and the best three runners-up qualifying automatically. The remaining six second-placed teams will contest the play-offs for the final three spots.

How does the group stand?

At present, Ireland sit on thirteen points in second place in Group I, five points behind top seeds Germany. Second seeds Ukraine are two places further back on six points but with a game in hand.

An Irish draw this evening would be enough to secure the runners-up spot and could potentially be enough to nab one of those precious best second-places depending on results elsewhere. A win would keep a faint hope of topping the group alive but with Germany unbeaten and only needing a point from their remaining two games that's extremely unlikely.

Read More

What if they lose?

A Ukraine win would give them a chance of pipping Ireland to second. They currently have a game less played and have already played Germany twice, losing 8-0 both times. In contrast, Ireland lost 3-0 in Germany a month ago, the only loss from their six games in the group so far after four wins and a draw.

But a Ukraine win tonight, plus in their last two games against Greece and Montenegro. would leave Ireland needing to beat Germany in their last game in Dublin, no easy task.

What happened last time the sides met?

A near sell-out crowd at Tallaght saw a humdinger of a game. Ireland were dominant early on and raced into a 2-0 lead through goals from Katie McCabe and Rianna Jarrett. Ukraine fought back to level the game before half-time but a 53rd minute og sealed the points for Ireland.

Where can I watch?

RTE2 are showing the match with coverage beginning at 4.30pm.

What impact has Covid-19 had on the tie?

Ireland have a clean bill of health but Ukraine will be missing their first-choice goalkeeper, Kateryna Samson and defender Kateryna Korsun after positive tests. But after watching the late chaos that engulfed Stephen Kenny's side on the day of the Slovakia play-off, all in the Ireland camp will keeping their fingers crossed until kick-off.

What Ireland boss Vera Pauw says:

"The gameplan is set and we’re ready to go. The whole team is just on the fringe, they are so ready to do something special and to change the world of football for girls and women in Ireland. That's such a good feeling, and I want to say again, I’m privileged to be part of that.

"It’s amazing, what can I say? I think it's a very positive team. Every player is open for everybody and that's what we want to emit also. We have a lot of respect for what we gain and we are fighting to make people proud. I hope that we can make you all proud."

What Ukraine boss Natalia Zinchenko says:

"Ireland have done well in the campaign but I am convinced that we have identified their weaknesses by the time we meet them.

"Yes, we have to play Greece next week but all we are thinking of is beating Ireland. It is a must-win game for us."

What the bookies say:

Ireland at 6/5 to win with Ukraine 8/5 and the draw 12/5.

Online Editors