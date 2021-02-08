Two AFLW players sanctioned after clashes with Irish imports

Ailish Considine plays for the Adelaide Crows in the AFLW.

Two AFLW players have been hit with disciplinary sanctions for incidents involving Irish imports.

GWS Giants star Tarni Evans was charged with rough conduct (dangerous tackle) for her clash with Clare’s Ailish Considine on Sunday.

Considine was taken off the field in the third quarter of Adelaide Crows’ victory with a suspected concussion.

She is set for a mandatory 12 days on the sidelines under the AFLW's concussion protocols.

The incident was classified by disciplinary officials as "Careless Conduct, Medium Impact and High Contact," warranting a one-match sanction as a first offence.

Evans can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea or, as in the case of Adelaide player Ebony Marinoff who was cleared for her part in the incident that led to the injury to Bríd Stack last month, she can seek a tribunal in a bid to have the ban overturned.

Elsewhere, Richmond’s Sophie Molan was charged with striking four-time Dublin All-Ireland winner Sineád Goldrick in the fourth quarter of their defeat to Melbourne Demons at Casey Fields on Saturday

She will, however, escape without a ban.

Read More

According to the AFLW’s official website: “Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact and High Contact.

“The incident was classified as a $400 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a reprimand with an early plea.”

Online Editors