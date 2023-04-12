‘This one hurts because we have done so well’ – Vera Pauw highlights ‘massive jump’ Ireland have made in US

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw talks to her players and staff in St Louis, Missouri early this morning. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Vera Pauw said this morning’s narrow defeat to number-one ranked, back-to-back world champions USA in St Louis was much more painful than last Saturday’s 2-0 Austin reverse.

Only a Courtney Brosnan blunder before half-time, which allowed a speculative long-range punt from defender Alana Cook to balloon over the netminder, separated the sides as Ireland fell to the most agonising of their 15 successive defeats against the hosts.

“This one hurts because we have done so well,” said the Irish boss.

“It’s a friendly so winning and losing is not really the major thing. But if you lose in this way after doing so well against the world champions then of course it hurts.

“If you see how we played and how in times of the game they couldn’t handle us, how we used the spaces, we have made a huge jump in this camp.

“I had said before you need to play the highest opposition to do that. You don’t know ahead of time if you’ll manage, but we played with guts which was one of the key things that we came here for.

“You only improve if you have the guts to fail. That’s a huge compliment to the players. We played out from the back, we did not give the ball away that often.

“We had an idea in how to build up and from that, the most important thing, when losing the ball, is that we did not get slaughtered. Before, we would play like this and would get immediately hurt.

“There are so much positives coming out of this camp. The jump we have made now I have never perceived in any team that I have coached.

“Of course it comes because of three and a half years of development, step by step.”

Pauw refused to compound Brosnan’s error by highlighting it, instead alluding to the rest of her performance.

“Everyone said how fantastically she has played. Yes, of course, we’re all gutted about the goal, and Courtney in the first place, but let’s see all the fantastic saves and how she played throughout this week.

And defender Diane Caldwell said there were many more elements to the calamitous concession, with the Dubliner keen not to load the blame on her number one.

Read more First-half howler proves costly as Ireland are undone by world champions USA

“Yeah, there were a few different elements to it. Courtney is just the last line and we can affect that play much better and deal with the problem, deal with the ball.

“These are the lessons you learn from when you’re under pressure from a team like this. You need to deal with moments better. You can’t switch off.

“You get organised quicker because these types of teams will punish you if you switch off for a second. But obviously we will have learned from this experience.”

The Reading veteran agreed with her manager’s assessment of the performance relative to the Austin display, during which the USA piled on second-half pressure and created numerous chances - last night they created little before the break, and nothing after it.

Instead, Ireland were pushing late on with sub Amber Barrett and Louise Quinn, released from defensive duty, both going close to snatching what would have been a sensational leveller.

“We’re disappointed to lose the game,” she stressed, a reflection of both Ireland’s ambition and intention to play.

“We pushed them at the end, got some chances. We were unlucky to concede the goal that we did, we were disappointed with that.

“But again a better result on paper than Saturday’s result. There’s a lot of positives to take from both games. We have really increased the level of this team in the standards.

“It been a massive jump in terms of the bravery in the way we want to play. Not only being defensively strong, but having our threats and being able to do that against the number one team in the world, I think nobody expected that.”