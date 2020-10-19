'This is our biggest game of the campaign' - Leanne Kiernan says Ireland relishing Ukraine test

"What can I say, ey? Women are coming up in the world."

Leanne Kiernan’s smile blooms via Zoom as she contemplates her place, and her sport’s place, in the grander scheme of things.

Time for Irish women’s football to take flight, perhaps?

The beaming Baileborough striker clearly believes so, the familiar Cavan twang delivering the ‘ey’ with a self-assured flourish.

A charter flight will bring Ireland from their training camp in Germany to Ukraine this Friday, the latest stage in their efforts to achieve an historic first qualification for a major tournament.

The hope is that in two summer’s time it can leave Dublin bound for the delayed Euro 2021 tournament, embarking upon an adventure of which their male equivalents can only now dream.

Ireland's Leanne Kiernan at the team's training base in Duisburg, Germany from where they will fly to Ukraine on Friday.

Ireland's Leanne Kiernan at the team's training base in Duisburg, Germany from where they will fly to Ukraine on Friday.

A charter might be the least an elite group of professionals expect in pandemic times; some might say it should be something they demand in normal times, too.

The FAI have had to upturn a couch to scramble together a few coppers and coins in these straitened times; some may query the cost; others might say better late than never.

And yet, as Stephen Kenny's men might ruefully ruminate, charter flights and first-class hotels can’t inure one to the uncharted challenges of fighting an invisible airborne virus.

Every little helps, though.

After all, when there were millions sloshing around the place, the women still had to hand back their tracksuits to the penny-pinching suits; once they had remembered to change out of them in an airport toilet, of course.

Few cared then, until they made a noise. Now they want to make an even bigger statement on the pitch.

"It’s great for a women’s team in Ireland to be getting on a charter flight," says 21-year-old Kiernan who is preparing to win her 21st cap.

"That's a big deal. That probably wouldn’t have happened a few years ago.

"This is our biggest game of the campaign because we know how much this means, the history of getting to a play-off, so we're all looking forward to it."

Ireland need a point to guarantee a play-off and keep Ukraine at bay; a win might still secure an automatic boarding pass to an historic first tournament.

"We don’t have that out of our minds as well. We have to be realistic too and definitely think we’ve a chance of qualifying both ways," she says.

"Let’s just hope for the best. It’s a massive game for Ireland, a Cup final. We've never qualified for a major tournament and this is probably our best chance. “Every one of the girls is on board on that, we realise what's to lose so we’ll be going for it.

"Confidence is at an all-time high. We've beaten Ukraine before so we know it's possible. But we also know what's to lose so we've to get ahead from the start."

They did that in the reverse fixture in 2019, manager Vera Pauw's first game in charge, a Jekyll and Hyde affair that saw Ireland race to a 2-0 lead before crumbling before half-time to 2-2.

An early second-half own goal sealed their nervy win. Ireland are a better team now though.

"Yes, of course. We have more players abroad now in some of the best leagues in the world. We're pretty prepped this time," she said.

"We’re in their home turf so it’s going to be a tough game. Even coming to Tallaght it was difficult for away team to get points.

"We’ll keep to our game-plan and hopefully hit the back of the net. We know we’ve scored against Ukraine and can score again. They can score too so it will be a tough game but we’ll go into it full of confidence.

"Looking at us, having never qualified for a tournament, they underestimated us but we did a job on them. And hopefully we can show them again that they shouldn’t underestimate us.

"There’s always a bit of pressure because it’s an historic game but that’s why we play. We want to be there on the big days and get the big results."

Germany visit in December but Kiernan hopes that game will not complete Ireland’s campaign, presuming the play-off place can be nailed this Friday.

And despite the 3-0 defeat in Germany last month, there were enough signs to prove Kiernan's faith that Ireland are a better side than that which met Ukraine a year ago.

"It was a big boost, Germany not scoring against us in those 45 minutes. We’ll go into the Ukraine feeling good defensively and offensively," Kiernan adds.

"We have great analysts and they went through what we need to work in during half-time in Germany. We’ll look at that this week and hopefully will have everything covered and go into the Ukraine game feeling positive. We knew Germany were one of the best teams in the world.

"It would be a great confidence boost heading into our next game to get the win. We’ll see how the game pans out. We’re just hoping it will go very well and the training will go well.

"I believe in the group of girls we have here and I think that we’ve a great chance."

Ireland’s players congregated in their training camp in Duisburg today and were assessed for fitness after weekend league action; all were Covid-tested and will be so again before flying to the match venue on Thursday.

Online Editors