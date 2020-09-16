'They know we need the support more than Germany' - Diane Caldwell getting a little help from her friends

Diane Caldwell scores the winner for the Republic of Ireland against Greece. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

DIANE Caldwell was hoping to have her family and friends supporting the girls in green in Germany this weekend but she can at least rely on some support from an unlikely source – her club mates.

While the SC Sand player has first-hand knowledge of the crack German side who are expected to trundle past the Irish in Essen this weekend, her team-mates and friends in the German city have at least pledged their allegiance to the Irish flag, for one day at least.

FC Sand did have 250 fans allowed in to their last league game but UEFA diktats decree that there are no plans to allow spectators to attend their competitions as of yet but Caldwell is happy to have some moral support at least.

“My team-mates and friends are supporting me, they know we need support more than Germany,” smiles the experienced Irish defender, who captains the Bundesliga side.

“They’ve switched allegiances and it’s nice to have their support.”

The recent Champions League final between Wolfsburg and Lyon showcased many of the talents who will strut their stuff for the Germans who, even while in transition, are sweeping all opponents aside in Group I qualifying for Euro 2022.

“The biggest name is Lena Oberdorf. She played for Esssen at 17 and caught my eye as a 10. Since then, called up for national team, she has played at six and centre-back and has since signed for Wolfsburg.

“Bayern have 15 players – albeit Linda Dallman has pulled out with injury. Alexandra Popp is probably the best header in womens football. Lea Schuller, originally from Essen, was an unknown talent who burst on to scene and now has an incredible scoring record.

“She is athletic, good in the air but possesses a really good touch and turn. But even with a few injuries, players can come in and seamlessly replace others.

“I need to have a dossier! But in fairness to Vera Pauw and the staff, we always know some of the opposition whoever we’re playing. I’m going around with bits of information, what’s this girl’s weaker foot and stuff like that.

“Most of the girls will know their qualities, we have the huddle software and so we have access on their last few games. We will know the strengths anyway from watching them. A lot of them played in the recent Champions League final for Wolfsburg so they will know their individual strengths.”

Ireland are not expected to get a result but Caldwell is adamant her side can produce a performance.

“We’re under no illusions, they’re not second in the world for any reason. They beat England 1-0 in a friendly. They are in transitions but have had an amazing qualifying campaign, currently 31-0 in trms of goal difference.

“It will be a formidable challenge for us, we know we need to be at our best and we will need to have the game of our lives.

“We’re used to playing these type of games, sometimes at club level against Wolfsburg and Bayern with all their internationals.

“From the onset the pace of the game is very high, so it’s about having a specific game-plan and knowing your roles. Concentration is a big one.

“The top teams prey upon those moments when you switch off or make a mistake. Those are the defining moments you must pay attention to.”

Caldwell is one of the few survivors from a memorable tussle against the Germans in Tallaght six years ago when, on a devilishly difficult day, a freakish wind-assisted goal was all that separated the Irish from a notable draw.

“That was a long time ago,” conceded Caldwell. “Germany had a very off-day that day to be honest with you, they weren’t up to their normal level. The stand-out memory was the wind, it definitely contributed to their winning goal.

“It’s a new generation now and the team has transferred to a thoughtful side, aided by some experience with Dzsenifer Marozsán and Alexandra Popp.

“They were a bit more direct then, now they are a ball-playing team, particularly Lina Maguill from Bayern, who is technically brilliant, a real tiki-taki player.”

Caldwell knows a precise game-plan is required to stem the German onslaught and is backing her coach, Vera Pauw, to deliver it.

Now 32, Caldwell admits she may be tempted by a switch from the German league, especially as the Womens Super League in England continues to grow in stature.

“Of course I might have been playing there instead of Germany. But Germany was always the powerhouse league, you always wanted to make it there.

“Now there has definitely been a shift, more so the marketing campaign the FA are doing for their league, It’s a place for everyone to play. You recognise the badges, you sport these teams as a child.

“The facilities are wonderful and the teams are affiliated to men’s clubs. We don’t always have that in Germany, a lot of clubs are solitary.

“I don’t think the standard is better but the appeal is what it makes. Wolfsburg’s best player and Bayern’s best player went to Chelsea, US players are going there in the wake of the pandemic, some permanently.

“You never know what might happen. If I keep playing I might end up going there myself.”

For now, she remains the inside woman plotting what would be the biggest upset in womens’ international football.

Online Editors