‘They can have a similar response to what our players did’ – women’s rugby row similar to 2017 soccer situation

The newly appointed assistant manager of the Republic of Ireland senior women's side hopes that the ongoing dispute between the IRFU and a vocal section of the women's game in rugby will lead to a victory for the players.

A letter signed by 56 current and former female internationals was critical of the IRFU for their treatment of women's rugby and has now involved Government intervention at ministerial level. The stand-off between the players and rugby's governing body has led to comparisons with the 2017 dispute between the Republic's senior women's team and the FAI where the players said they were treated like "fifth-class citizens" and threatened to go on strike.

Recently, the FAI have announced parity of pay between players on the men's and women's teams at senior level.

Tom Elmes, recently named as assistant manager to Vera Pauw with the Republic's senior international team, says that the profile of the soccer side in the women's game, and their stance in 2017, has encouraged the female rugby players to stand up.

"I wouldn't know what the environment was like. But what I can say is that if they have come together and they are speaking up, then hopefully, they can have a similar response to what our players did, where they get treated the same with equal pay, and things come around for them as well," Elmes said today.

"So look, the profile of maybe what our team has done, and what they've achieved in recent months, or even over last year, has probably given them that opportunity to say, 'Well, hang on a minute, could we be not really pushing a little bit more and doing a little bit more?' and maybe they're wanting a bit more from their association.

"So hopefully it ends well, and they do get that additional support if that's what they're looking for. Because you just love to see women's sport in general, not just our Association, but just women's sport in general, really, really progressing. I have seen Ireland play in rugby sevens there recently and they put up some fantastic performances. If they just feel they need that little bit extra, then you don't know what they can achieve."

Pauw's side finished the year on a high with that heavy defeat of Georgia which came after a disappointing draw at home to Slovakia, and the Republic are now on a break from qualification until the campaign resumes in April with a test away to group leaders Sweden, hopes of a second-place finish and a route to World Cup qualification still open, with pressure on Ireland to secure that runner-up spot.

"I think pressure is definitely a privilege. To have that on you is something that's really great, for players to have that opportunity to be pressured, or however you might look at it. They are in a really good position right now looking for qualification. I think if we can get through the next round of games in a similar way, it's obviously going to look really good for us," Elmes added.

"We just need to keep doing what we're doing, keep performances going and keep everyone together. I think the profile of the players on the outside is really good. But even on the inside, inside the dressing room, the way the group is together is very, very strong. One of the things I picked up quite early was how tight of a group it was.

"When you've got that, good things can happen," added Elmes, the former Wexford Youths coach upbeat about the long-term prospects for the women's game.

"You see some of the players involved at U19s, they were involved in qualifiers there recently and played two fantastic games against England and Switzerland. Excellent performances against two real top nations and our players didn't look out of place at all," he said.

"So that's really positive and you see the performance of our 17s in their qualifying campaign over in Norway. They were fantastic to go top of the group and beat Norway in that way, so there are lots of good things happening. There are lots of good players coming through.

"But it starts off a lot younger. We have nine centres of excellence around the country and we're identifying the players and bringing them into those centres and having the time with them to develop them and getting them in at 16s. The grouping with myself again is a real positive group and we're really optimistic about what they can do."