| 21.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'There were fewer female role models for me to look up to when I started' - RTÉ Sport's Evanne Ní Chuilinn

The 2019 Open Champion Shane Lowry with the Claret Jug is interviewed by Evanne Ni Chuilinn of RTE during a press conference at House in Dublin last July. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand

Close

The 2019 Open Champion Shane Lowry with the Claret Jug is interviewed by Evanne Ni Chuilinn of RTE during a press conference at House in Dublin last July. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

The 2019 Open Champion Shane Lowry with the Claret Jug is interviewed by Evanne Ni Chuilinn of RTE during a press conference at House in Dublin last July. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

The 2019 Open Champion Shane Lowry with the Claret Jug is interviewed by Evanne Ni Chuilinn of RTE during a press conference at House in Dublin last July. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Kevin Palmer Twitter

There was a time when the presence of a female name on a list ranking the most influential reporters in the Irish sports media would have raised a few eyebrows, but those days are long gone.

The release of the annual Murray Tweet Index identifying the most prolific users of Twitter in Ireland sparks plenty of debate each year and it could have been described as a meeting of the ‘big two’ as I spoke to the newly crowned No.1, RTÉ’s Evanne Ní Chuilinn.

Okay, I have to admit I was tempted to demand a recount as my three-year reign atop of the Sports category in the Murray Index for came to an end, but I put my Twitter rivalry with Evanne to one side to reflect on her rise to prominence as a key member of the RTÉ team.