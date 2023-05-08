‘There was an improvement from last week’ – Mick Bohan pleased with Laois win

Ladies football

Dublin's Caoimhe O'Connor set the tone with a tackle deep in her own half

At the RDS, they were queuing for Springsteen. Over in DCU, there was a queue to get into the car park.

Blistering Sunday afternoon sunshine as Dublin moved ever so smoothly into the TG4 Leinster Senior Championship final.

They beat Laois, 3-14 to 0-3. The scoreline didn’t reflect the visitors’ efforts. They have some highly-capable footballers.

You’d search hard to find two more accomplished half-forwards than Eva Galvin and Erone Fitzpatrick. Or a better centre half-back than the skipper, Ellen Healy. She struck the pass of the day. And one of the best points too.

In the first half, Laois played into the scoreboard end against a difficult cross-breeze. They also had to contend with Dublin’s industry, which never wilted for the hour.

Every ball mattered. In the first seconds, Dublin half-forward, Caoimhe O’Connor, set the tone with a tackle deep in her own half.

Laois had plenty of possession. But anywhere they looked there was always a hand, or a toe, in the way. The home goalkeeper, Abby Shiels, also made some notable saves.

The boss-man was pleased. “Our movement was good. We defended well. We created goal-scoring chances. There was an improvement from last week,” said Mick Bohan.

The Dublin manager had the height of praise for Kerri Owens, who came off the bench. Her mother, Donna, died at the end of last month. Kerri’s father, Jimmy Owens, was the dashing, darting forward on a very fine Thomas Davis team. He couldn’t be prouder of Kerri.

Dublin were ahead at the break, 1-8 to a point. Hannah Tyrrell’s left-footer nestling in the right-hand corner.

Orlagh Nolan rattled the bar before the break, and two minutes after it, a strike from the home captain, Carla Rowe, went in off the underside of the bar.

On 38 minutes, Kate Sullivan hit the third goal as the Blues continued to top up the credit on their boots.