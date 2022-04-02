‘There is more to come from this Irish side’ – Greg McWilliams focused on improvement after French humbling

As a battered and bruised Ireland squad left the Stade Ernest Wallon last night, their attention was already turning to Italy at home next weekend, in what is an important game that is nearing the ‘must-win’ category.

France brutally exposed Ireland’s flaws to such an extent that the players will have to pick themselves up mentally, just as much as physically.

Perhaps the most worrying thing from an Irish point of view is that the set-piece faltered so badly that there isn’t enough time between now and next Sunday to properly address the issues.

That task will be made all the more difficult by the fact that the squad will not reconvene until Thursday before they take on Italy at Musgrave Park three days later.

A humbling experience in front of 11,657 supporters at a noisy Stade Ernest Wallon further showed the widening gap between Ireland and the world’s best teams.

France were outstanding in ruthlessly despatching their visitors, scoring six tries to Ireland’s one in an utterly dominant display.

For Greg McWilliams, it was the kind of heavy defeat that deep down he must have feared was coming.

“You want to hold onto the ball, playing international rugby, particularly when your set-piece isn’t functioning,” the Ireland head coach said.

“So at times where you’re trying to get your momentum and you’re making basic handling errors, it’s tough then, because you lost all of the momentum and all of a sudden it goes 3-0, 8-0, 13-0, 15-0, then all of a sudden it’s 26-0.

“The second half I thought the girls reacted well. We watched a little bit of video in the changing room, we tweaked a few things, I thought their depth was better and I thought our execution was better.

“Looking at the defence line, that’s something that you just have to be proud of. They were not only chopping and topping, but they were doing it with an impact and they were setting a really good line against a French side that beat New Zealand very comfortably in November twice.

“So yeah, disappointing, we’ve got to hold onto the ball and we’ve got to get better.”

Ireland’s inability to hold onto the ball stemmed from their really poor execution of the basics, such as catch-pass and allowing the ball to bounce in front of them, while on several occasions, the players were guilty of trying to run the ball from their own line.

At any level, those kinds of errors are inexcusable, let alone on the international stage.

“I think collectively they snapped at the ball, they got quite flat and they got quite anxious, because when you don’t have the ball and when you’re starved of the ball in the game, when you get it back you tend to be more anxious when you get it,” McWilliams continued.

“Look, let’s be honest, we have a lot of work to do around our set-piece. The coaches know that, the players know that, and we’ve got to own that and aim for it to be better.

“Rugby is a game of possession. You need to get hold of the ball and you want to make sure that when you get hold of the ball, you hold it for long periods of time. We didn’t and I am disappointed with that.

“If you look at the Welsh game and areas we had to work on, we saw huge improvements. So, it’s not like a fake pat on the back. That’s not what it’s about, but it’s showing we are working so hard to get better. We saw elements of that today, which is probably why I am in a remarkably okay state of mind after a defeat.”

The contest was over by half-time, by which stage France already had the bonus point in the bag, thanks to tries from the outstanding local Toulouse crowd favourite Laure Sansus, Melissande Llorens, Audrey Forlani and Clara Joyeux.

Trailing 26-0 and with the scrum and lineout in major difficulty, McWilliams sprung Christy Haney from the bench for her debut, which meant Linda Djougang swapped sides of the scrum, on her way to playing back-to-back 80-minutes to highlight Ireland’s lack of depth at prop.

Sansus got her second try of the game before Ireland finally stayed patient and worked their way through the phases, which resulted in Eve Higgins finishing off a superb team try.

France would have the final say, however, as Emilie Boulard crossed for a sixth try, with Jessy Tremouliere’s conversion adding to Caroline Drouin’s earlier eight points from the boot.

Boulard was yellow-carded for a high tackle late on, and as Ireland looked to grab a second consolation try, in keeping with how the previous 79 minutes went, a lost lineout halted their charge.

“There is more to come from this Irish side, and I just hope people out there stay patient because you have to be very proud of the girls and their efforts,” McWilliams added.

As much as supporters may be willing to stay patient, beating Italy at home now looks more important than ever for this Ireland team in transition.

Scorers – France: Sansus 2 tries, Llorens, Forlani, Joyeux, Boulard 1 try each, Drouin 1 con & 2 pens, Tremouliere 1 con. Ireland: Higgins 1 try.

France: C Boulard; C Banet, M Filopon, G Vernier (C Jacquet 69), M Llorens; C Drouin (J Tremouliere 55), L Sansus (A Chambon 60) ; C Lindelauf (A Deshayes 55), L Touye (C Domain 68) , C Joyeux (A Khalfaoui 55); M Fall (C Ferer 55), A Forlani; A Berthoumieu, G Hermet (capt) ( J Annery 63), R Menag-er.

Ireland: E Considine (B Parsons h-t); AL Murphy Crowe, E Higgins, S Flood (E Breen 74), L Mulhall; N Cronin, A Reilly (K Dane 55); L Djougang, N Jones (E Hooban 55), K O’Dwyer (C Haney h-t); N Fryday (capt) (A McGann 74), S Monaghan; S Wall, E McMahon, B Hogan (H O’Connor 55).

Referee: A Barrett-Theron (South Africa).