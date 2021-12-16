The Irish stars who achieved glory in golden year for women’s sport

It has been a history-making year for Irish women’s sport, but things looked a lot different this time last year. The national soccer team had failed to qualify for the Euros, and the Rugby World Cup, Olympics and Paralympics had been postponed. While most men’s competitions found a way to go on, women’s were delayed or curtailed. To say that our female athletes were chomping at the bit come January is an understatement.

At the start of the year, TG4 announced that they would be airing weekly matches and highlights of the Australian Football League Women’s, in which 14 Irish players featured, including Dublin’s Sinéad McGoldrick and Mayo’s Sarah Rowe. Ailish Considine — whose sister Eimear plays on the women’s rugby team — turned out for the Adelaide Crows, the team that won the AFL Women’s Grand Final.

Rachel Blackmore celebrates after winning the Aintree Grand National on Minella Times

Rachel Blackmore celebrates after winning the Aintree Grand National on Minella Times

In horse racing, Tipperary’s Rachael Blackmore racked up history-making wins: the first woman to win the Grand National and the first to win the Ruby Walsh Trophy for leading Cheltenham jockey. “I don’t feel male or female right now. I don’t even feel human,” she told ITV. “It’s unbelievable.”

Off the field, the intercounty players of the Ladies’ Gaelic Football Association secured a financial victory with the announcement that expenses for intercounty players would increase to €1,200 per year to match the men’s. Before this, they had been granted just €400. The FAI instituted a similar change as Ireland captain Katie McCabe announced that equal pay was being introduced for both senior teams, with the men taking a financial hit to service the cause.

Mona McSharry was Ireland's first Olympics swimming finalist in 25 years

Mona McSharry was Ireland's first Olympics swimming finalist in 25 years

Next up was the Olympics in Tokyo. Our first medals were historic: rowers Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh, Emily Hegarty took bronze — the first Irish female rowers to win medals. In the pool, Mona McSharry, a first-time Olympian and Ireland’s first swimming finalist in 25 years, came eighth.

Pentathlete Natalya Coyle’s chances of success were scuppered by a rogue horse named Constantin. In a post-defeat interview, while clearly devastated, she took the time to tell future pentathletes that it’s not all tears; that there are highs to go with the lows.

Our hopes passed to Kellie Harrington. En route to her first Olympic final, the boxer was optimistic and confident. “Hakuna matata”, from Disney’s Lion King, became her unofficial motto: it means “no worries”.

The final was the fight of her life. The Dubliner started out the underdog against Brazilian powerhouse Beatriz Ferreira but emerged as the unanimous winner. The photo of her alone in the ring on her knees, arms raised in post-victory salute, will linger in the collective memory for some time.

Ellen Keane won gold in the pool at the Paralympics

Ellen Keane won gold in the pool at the Paralympics

In the Paralympics, Ellen Keane did what Ellen Keane does: win medals, this time a gold in the SB8 100m breaststroke. Nicole Turner swam her way to silver in the 50m S6 butterfly. Together on their tandem, Eve McCrystal and Katie George Dunlevy produced a hat-trick of medals: claiming a gold in the B road race, gold in the B time trial and silver in the B individual pursuit.

Emma Duggan was one of the stars of a Meath team that halted Dublin's bid for an All Ireland five-in-a-row

Emma Duggan was one of the stars of a Meath team that halted Dublin's bid for an All Ireland five-in-a-row

In GAA, the Meath senior team continued their stunning rise. Their intermediate all-Ireland win last year was a stepping stone to their ultimate destination. First-timers in the senior All-Ireland championship, they were the underdogs throughout, but proved themselves time and time again — particularly in their late comeback against Cork in the semi-final — to put an end to Dublin’s drive for five. Vikki Wall and Emma Duggan were star players.

A wildcard selection for Europe, Leona Maguire became the most successful rookie in Solheim Cup history

A wildcard selection for Europe, Leona Maguire became the most successful rookie in Solheim Cup history

In golf, Leona Maguire went from being the wildcard for Team Europe in the Solheim Cup to the most successful rookie in the competition’s history. She played a significant role in victory over Team USA.

After a disappointing turn in the Olympics, the Irish hockey team picked themselves up to book a place in next year’s World Cup. Given their second-place finish in 2018, hopes are high for 2022.

On her 16th birthday, Amy Hunter became the youngest cricketer to score a century in one-day international competition

On her 16th birthday, Amy Hunter became the youngest cricketer to score a century in one-day international competition

If Amy Hunter is anything to go by, the future of Irish women’s cricket is in safe hands. In October, on her 16th birthday, she became the youngest cricketer to score a century in one-day international competition. If that wasn’t enough, it was also the highest individual score for Ireland in a one-day match.

While the Irish women’s rugby team suffered this year in terms of a condensed Six Nations, numerous retirements and failure to qualify for the World Cup, they ended the year with two test wins over the US and Japan.

This month, Vera Pauw’s footballers delivered in a freezing Tallaght Stadium for the World Cup qualifiers. An 11-0 win against Georgia and a record-breaking crowd for their 1-1 draw against Slovakia put the team in a positive position for the World Cup play-offs.

Katie Taylor made it 20 wins from 20 professional bouts when she retained her WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF belts last month

Katie Taylor made it 20 wins from 20 professional bouts when she retained her WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF belts last month

“There she goes, there she goes again” were the lyrics to Katie Taylor’s walk-out song as she defended her undisputed and undefeated world lightweight status against Kazakhstan’s Firuza Sharipova in Liverpool. A majority-Irish crowd sang along and… well, there she went, there she went again: moving to 20-0 as a professional and retaining her WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF belts in her 15th world title bout.

Finally, in athletics, Fionnuala McCormack achieved a personal best marathon time in Valencia in early December, the second-fastest time ever achieved by an Irish woman.

Women’s sports have always had to survive and thrive under challenging conditions, and 2021 was no different. While the obstacles may have changed to include Covid-19, the athletes have remained the same: passionate, ambitious, resilient. With World Cups to qualify for, a Six Nations campaign, All-Ireland finals to contest and races to run, it’s all to play for in 2022.