| 6.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The FAI must step up to resolve dispute between Vera Pauw and Tyler Toland if the priority really is to save the career of the teen star

Sinead Kissane

The FAI should never have allowed the damaging stand-off between manager Pauw and rising teenage star Toland to be played out in public

Tyler Toland in action for the Republic of Ireland against Montenegro during the UEFA Women's 2021 European Championships Qualifiers in 2019. Photo by: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Tyler Toland in action for the Republic of Ireland against Montenegro during the UEFA Women's 2021 European Championships Qualifiers in 2019. Photo by: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tyler Toland in action for the Republic of Ireland against Montenegro during the UEFA Women's 2021 European Championships Qualifiers in 2019. Photo by: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tyler Toland in action for the Republic of Ireland against Montenegro during the UEFA Women's 2021 European Championships Qualifiers in 2019. Photo by: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

In an interview the week before her first game as the new Republic of Ireland manager in October 2019, Vera Pauw talked about conflict in a team environment.

The early impression of the Dutch woman was a no-nonsense straight-talker. She got her first coaching job nearly 20 years previously and took on the brief of trying to replicate what she achieved with her home country, the Netherlands, with the Republic of Ireland and the task of trying to qualify for a first major tournament.

Most Watched

Privacy