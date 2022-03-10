Championship starts here – a week early. No second chances. Win, and we squeeze into the finals in sixth spot. Lose, and that’s probably our lot for another year.

It’s hard to believe it’s Round 10 already. You spend so much time working on your skills in Ireland, you push yourself through a punishing two-month pre-season in Australia, and put in hours upon hours of mental preparation in both countries. And then, it’s all over in a flash.

We need to seize the moment. We simply have to beat Richmond at our Victoria Park home on Friday. Being out of the finals picture, they have nothing to lose. For us, everything is on the line. There were times over the past two months where I felt we had turned a corner on this season’s bumpy road; I wrote as much in these pages. But ultimately, we’ve struggled to consistently hit the heights of last year.

Injuries and coaching departures have played their part in that. However, we also drifted away from the things that we did so well last season. Results dipped and our confidence started to suffer, people’s voices began to soften.

That has all changed over the last few weeks, though. Momentum shifted with our 66-41 Victoria Park success against the Bulldogs – the team chasing us down in seventh – 12 days ago. The 66 points (10 goals and six behinds) we scored was an AFLW record for our club. Most importantly, though, our famed running game was back for all to see. We blitzed them with our speed and ball movement; it felt like the Collingwood of old.

Last weekend we were faced with one of the toughest tasks in AFLW – a trip to tackle top-of-the-table Adelaide Crows. No one gave us a prayer beforehand, but we left South Australia gutted we hadn’t snatched the win late on.

Expand Close Collingwood team-mate Aishling Sheridan with her dad Gerry whose Cavan accent has been proving difficult for the Aussies to understand / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Collingwood team-mate Aishling Sheridan with her dad Gerry whose Cavan accent has been proving difficult for the Aussies to understand

Still, to leave Norwood Oval with a two-point defeat, against the leading team in the competition, reminded us we’re well able to compete with the best sides in this league. We won’t fear anyone if we make the finals. The fire is back in our bellies.

First of all, though, we need to get past Richmond on Friday. The Tigers are physical and go hard at you.

I have a few wrongs to right in this fixture too. My shoulder popped in the first minute of the Round 3 game against them last year – rolling out and back in again. Stupidly, I didn’t tell the coaches about the partial dislocation. I played on, thinking I’d be fine, but found myself trying to steer clear of contact. And when you do that, you inevitably get caught.

Looking back, it was unprofessional. Unsurprisingly, I didn’t have one of my better games.

I’m feeling good about my form now, though, and that’s a common theme across our group. We hit the ground running last season, winning our first six games on the spin. But by the time we reached this stage of the season, fatigue set in.

It’s the other way around this year; we’re only starting to hit top speed and we’re peaking at the right time. It looks like some of the sides above us may be hitting a lull in form, so there is a great opportunity for us. We just have to grasp it.

The volume at training has gone up a few decibels in the past two weeks.

We talk a lot about ‘voice’ here and the importance of communication. In such a chaotic game, where you can be hit from any angle or direction, you constantly need guidance from those around you.

Speaking of which, Aishling Sheridan’s dad Gerry, the former Cavan player and ladies manager in the Breffni County, arrived in Australia last week. It’s been great having him out here – myself and Aishling go way back to our O’Connor Cup days in DCU.

Gerry’s AFLW communication still needs work though . . . he was chatting to a few of the Aussie girls the other day and they were all just bewildered – staring at his mouth trying to decipher what words were actually coming out.

Expand Close Sarah Rowe is pictured with her Collingwood team-mates during some downtime. Photo: Instagram: sarahrowe123 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sarah Rowe is pictured with her Collingwood team-mates during some downtime. Photo: Instagram: sarahrowe123

I think it gave them a new-found appreciation for the effort we make to ensure we are understood.

There is a lot of talk going on here, which you need to be careful of. It’s easy to get distracted, on and off the field. Speculation about the start date of next season is rife.

It looks likely that it will get going in August, with pre-season starting a couple of months prior, which would put us Irish players in an awkward position considering most of us were planning on heading home to play championship in the Irish summer.

With four new teams joining the competition, frantic contract negotiations are also inevitable as agents sniff out opportunities and each club looks to nail down their squads for the next campaign.

Some will be fearful their top players will be tempted away by better offers from the Sydney Swans, Port Adelaide, Essendon or Hawthorn.

Personally, I just don’t want to know if any other clubs – current or new – are interested in me. Others are different, but my manager is aware not to even mention it while the season is ongoing. It’s the same with the start of next season, I won’t worry about things I can’t control.

I can become consumed by stuff like that, which will do me no favours when I’m (hopefully) playing knockout football.

The wider pool of players will need to expand, so I suspect plenty of Irish footballers will be in demand for 2023. I am regularly asked by opposition coaches if there is anyone they should be chasing, but that information is top-secret and solely for the use of Collingwood!

If we manage to clinch the last finals spot it will mean eight of the 14 Irish girls out here will be involved in the business end of the season – Aishling and I at Collingwood, Ailish Considine (Adelaide Crows), Sinéad Goldrick and Lauren Magee (Melbourne), Orla O’Dwyer (Brisbane Lions), Aileen Gilroy (North Melbourne) and Áine Tighe (Fremantle) – which is great to see.

Your priority out here is always your own club but beyond that the Irish AFLW crew are all rooting for each other.

It’s a measure of the influence the Irish girls have had that more recruitment from home looks so likely. Plenty of other athletes – rowers, basketballers, and netballers – have tried to adapt to the AFLW but few seem to do it as quickly and successfully as Gaelic footballers.

The onus is on Aishling and I to reinforce that point as part of a victorious Collingwood performance on Friday. Then we can focus on the finals.

⬤ Sarah Rowe is one of 14 Irish women in the AFLW, and the Collingwood star – along with Orla O’Dwyer (Brisbane Lions) and Cora Staunton (GWS Giants) – is reporting for the ‘Irish Independent’ and independent.ie throughout the campaign