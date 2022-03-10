| 7.1°C Dublin

The Championship starts here – and I’m desperate to right some wrongs against Richmond

Sarah Rowe

Sarah Rowe is pictured with Collingwood team-mate Ruby Schleicher. Photo: Instagram: sarahrowe123 Expand

Close

Sarah Rowe is pictured with Collingwood team-mate Ruby Schleicher. Photo: Instagram: sarahrowe123

Championship starts here – a week early. No second chances. Win, and we squeeze into the finals in sixth spot. Lose, and that’s probably our lot for another year.

It’s hard to believe it’s Round 10 already. You spend so much time working on your skills in Ireland, you push yourself through a punishing two-month pre-season in Australia, and put in hours upon hours of mental preparation in both countries. And then, it’s all over in a flash.

