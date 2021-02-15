| 10.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The AFLW's 14 Irish footballers and the Covid chaos attempting to destroy their season

Dublin stars Niamh McEvoy and Sinead Goldrick in the colours of their AFLW team Melbourne Demons Expand

Close

Dublin stars Niamh McEvoy and Sinead Goldrick in the colours of their AFLW team Melbourne Demons

Dublin stars Niamh McEvoy and Sinead Goldrick in the colours of their AFLW team Melbourne Demons

Dublin stars Niamh McEvoy and Sinead Goldrick in the colours of their AFLW team Melbourne Demons

Conor McKeon Twitter Email

On Saturday night in Cranbourne East, a south-eastern suburb of Melbourne, two of the city's AFLW teams, the Demons and the Kangaroos, played out one of the best games in the League's brief existence, a 60-51 victory for the former.

Sineád Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy, two of Dublin's All-Ireland winning stars, played significant parts for the Demons, who preserved their 100% winning record to this year's League, in what was considered by many a mild upset.

The game was, however, played behind locked gates, in front of empty stands and terraces, after the state of Victoria went into a snap five-day lockdown from midnight on Friday.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy