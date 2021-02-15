The AFLW's 14 Irish footballers and the Covid chaos attempting to destroy their season

On Saturday night in Cranbourne East, a south-eastern suburb of Melbourne, two of the city's AFLW teams, the Demons and the Kangaroos, played out one of the best games in the League's brief existence, a 60-51 victory for the former.

Sineád Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy, two of Dublin's All-Ireland winning stars, played significant parts for the Demons, who preserved their 100% winning record to this year's League, in what was considered by many a mild upset.

The game was, however, played behind locked gates, in front of empty stands and terraces, after the state of Victoria went into a snap five-day lockdown from midnight on Friday.

Only a year on from being forced to cancel their League before the semi-final stage, the lingering threat of Covid-19 is again causing havoc for AFLW fixture-makers in Australia and the League’s 14 Irish players.

Ailish Considine plays for the Adelaide Crows in the AFLW.

Ailish Considine plays for the Adelaide Crows in the AFLW.

Last weekend – just the third round of this season - had already been subject to last-minute changes, with games originally scheduled between Richmond and West Coast, and Collingwood and Brisbane, switched.

Matches in Sydney and Adelaide did manage to go ahead with crowds in attendance but effectively, the AFLW has had to organise the 2021season on the run this year, abandoning its original fixture list, scheduling games week to week, due to new regionalised Covid lockdowns and restrictions across Australia.

It’s the second time in just three rounds that fixtures have been adversely affected.

On the League’s opening weekend, news broke that a hotel staff member in Perth had tested positive, sending much of Western Australian to a five-day lockdown as the country continues to aggressively pursue a zero-Covid policy.

Adelaide Crows and GWS Giants, the club of Cora Staunton and Bríd Stack, had to leave the state before the lockdown began, with the Giants not scheduled to play their match until later that afternoon.

The two games were postponed indefinitely with players from Adelaide and GWS forced into mandatory self-quarantine in accordance with South Australian guidelines.

It poses a major headache for organisers, understandably keen that a second season doesn't pass without a premiership winner being crowned.

The AFL have repeatedly urged the need for “flexibility” and “adaptability” in the context of this season but they may now be running out of options.

Bríd Stack of Cork and AFLW side Greater Western Sydney. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Bríd Stack of Cork and AFLW side Greater Western Sydney. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

By way of short-term remedy, the league has once again fixed Victorian clubs to play against each other in next weekend’s Round 4 matches but with five further regular season rounds and three finals weekends still to get through, the competition is plagued by uncertainty.

Region-based conferences had been intended to be part of the season’s organisational structure but were scrapped for the 2021 season, primarily because the pandemic made it so logistically tough to work.

Organisers are eager to avoid the use of quarantine ‘hubs’ in order to get the season completed.

Last year, all 10 of Victoria's men’s AFL teams left the state, with six relocating to Queensland, after a rise in Covid-19 cases forced the clubs to seek alternative temporary homes.

It managed to facilitate the completion of a full League programme.

The issue is, however, more complex in the women’s game, where players are semi-professional.

Adelaide Crows coach Matthew Clarke insisted last week such hubs were not viable in the case of semi-pro player, with other work commitments.

“In a semi-professional environment with players who have jobs and other employers that they need to look after, so as much as possible we can fly-in/fly-out will be to the betterment,” he said.

Last year, the fifth AFLW season was cancelled after the first week of finals when the pandemic hit in March, with most of the Irish players forced into a hurried exit home.

As it stands, the fourth round of games are set to proceed.

AFL Head of Women’s Football Nicole Livingstone said the league would continue to take the advice from governments and health officials as it worked through fixtures for upcoming rounds.

“These continue to be unprecedented times and the fixture this year will continue to respond to and reflect the situation across country,” she said.

“We will continue to remain adaptable as we listen to and work closely with each stakeholder to ensure the best possible outcome for everyone in the game.”