TG4 to screen match coverage from forthcoming AFLW season

Niamh McEvoy is looking forward to a second season in the AFLW with Melbourne. Photo: Getty Images

TG4 will screen deferred match coverage and highlights from the forthcoming women’s AFLW season, the station has announced.

Starting on the last weekend in January, 14 AFLW teams will play a programme of games spread over 12 weekends, culminating in a Grand Final, scheduled for April.

There are 14 Irish players from seven different counties on the books of AFLW teams for the 2021 season, including three; Sineád Goldrick, Niamh McEvoy and Lauren Magee from reigning All-Ireland champions, Dublin, as well as legendary former Mayo player, Cora Staunton.

This will be just the fifth season in the AFLW’s short history, having begun as an eight-team competition in 2017.

The League is run on a semi-professional basis, with most players working for the clubs in some capacity in addition to playing.

The addition to their sports coverage is another pioneering move for the Irish language broadcaster, who first beamed men’s AFL coverage to Irish television screens in the late nineties.

They have also been to the fore in covering National League and club GAA games and are currently title sponsor of the All-Ireland ladies football championship.

Upcoming AFLW coverage on TG4:

Saturday 30 January 5.10pm - full deferred coverage from the 1st round.

Monday 1 February 8pm - highlights from the weekends matches from the 1st round.

Saturday 6 February 5.10pm - full deferred coverage from the 2nd round.

Monday 8 February 8pm - highlights from the weekends matches from the 2nd round.

Saturday 13 February 5.10pm - full deferred coverage from the 3rd round.

Monday 15 February 8pm - highlights from the weekends matches from the 3rd round.

Saturday 20 February 5.10pm - full deferred coverage from the 4th round.

Monday 22 February 8pm - highlights from the weekends matches from the 4th round.

Saturday 27 February 5.45pm - coverage from the 5th round.

