TG4 to broadcast Women's All Ireland League finals on February 26

Irish language broadcaster TG4 will broadcast the final of the Energia Women's All Ireland League for the first time this season in what is a big step forward for the club game.

TG4 stepped in to show the interpros last summer, although those games were overshadowed by the condition of the changing facilities made available at Donnybrook's Energia Park.

The Dublin 4 venue will host both games once again, with the dressing-rooms now fully available.

Both the title decider and the Conference final will be shown live on Saturday, February 26.

After the season split at Christmas, holders Railway Union are battling UL Bohemians, Blackrock College and Old Belvedere for a place in the final.

The top two qualify for the final and Blackrock lead the way on 13 points, with two rounds remaining. Railway are on nine points, while UL Bohs are on seven and Belvo are on one point.

If they both win their games this weekend, it will be a Blackrock v Railway Union final. 'Rock face Old Belvedere, while Railway host UL Bohs.

In the Conference, Suttonians and Ballincollig are currently in the box-seat to contest the televised final, but Galwegians remain in the hunt.

The IRFU will also run positional play-offs on the same day and deferred coverage of those games will be shown on the union's website.

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Finals

Saturday February 26

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Final, Energia Park, 7.30pm (Live on TG4)

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Conference Final, Energia Park, 4.45pm (Live on TG4)

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division 3rd Place Play-Off, Energia Park, 2pm (Deferred Coverage On IrishRugby.ie)

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division 7th Place Play-Off, Home Venue of 3rd Place Conference Team, KO TBC (Highlights on IrishRugby.ie)

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division 9th Place Play-Off, Home Venue of 5th Place Conference Team, KO TBC (Highlights on IrishRugby.ie)