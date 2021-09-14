TG4 to broadcast four WNL games live during the remainder of the season

TG4 cameras will be at SSE Airtricity Women's National League stadiums as the TV channel has agreed a deal with the Football Association of Ireland to broadcast live games.

In what will be a first for the league - which was established in 2011 - a national broadcaster will show four league games free-to-air over the coming weeks and they will also be available globally via the TG4 Player App. Sacar Beo will be presented by Galway sports broadcaster Máire Treasa Ní Cheallaigh.

The announcement coincides with a thrilling title race between Peamount United, Shelbourne and Wexford Youths, a battle to finish inside the top five involving DLR Waves, Galway WFC and Bohemians, and plenty to play for amongst Cork City, Treaty United and Athlone Town.

Coverage will commence with Shelbourne versus DLR Waves on Saturday October 2 at 5pm at Tolka Park. Details of the remaining three games that will be shown live on TG4 will be announced soon.